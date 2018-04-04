Legal Notices for 4-4-18













BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Health Department is taking sealed bids on a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, approximately 170,000 miles, 4WD. The vehicle will be sold as is. Minimum bid $500. Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018. For more information, please contact Bill Freeman at 606-549-3380.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC; 1197 Rock Creek Ridge Road; Clairfield, Tn. 37715 intends to apply for a Phase I bond release on permit #918-0496, Increment #7 and #8 which was last issued on 8-10-17. The application covers:

Increment #7 approximately 36.60 acres of surface and 14.0 acres auger/HWM

Increment #8 approximately 33.80 acres of surface and 51.9 acres auger/HWM

Located 2.1 miles North of the Kentucky and Tennessee State line in Whitley County. The permit is located 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY. 190 and located on the waters of Buffalo Creek, Wheeler Creek and Tiny Branch.

The total surety bond now in effect is:

Increment #7 $137,050.00. The permittee is requesting 60% release.

Increment #8 $144,200.00. The permittee is requesting 60% release

Reclamation work performed includes:

Backfilling mined area, grading and establishment of vegetative cover by seeding, fertilizing, mulching and tree planting.

Increment #7, Date of reclamation work and seeding were done, September, 15 2017

Increment #8, Date of reclamation work and seeding were done, September 16, 2017

This is the final advertisement of this application, all comments, objections and/or request for a permit conference must be received within 30 days of this date. Written comments, objections, requests for a conference must be filed with the Director of the Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601. The request must be received by May 4, 2018.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on May 7, 2018 at the Department of Natural Resources Regional Office; 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This hearing shall be cancelled if the cabinet does not receive a request in writing, for the public hearing by May 4, 2018.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701; telephone (606) 523-9760, shall conduct blasting operations on its 151.11 acre surface mine permit, located approximately 0.1 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.2 miles west from KY Highway 1064’s junction with Spring Town Road and located 0.1 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The latitude is 36° 49’ 15” and the longitude is 84° 03’ 01”. The surface area on which blasting operations will be conducted is owned by Gary McKeehan, Glenn Miller, James E. Harris and Jeff Canada.

Blasting will be conducted each day Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. No blasting will be conducted after official sunset. This schedule shall be in effect from April 2018 to April 2019.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

WARNING SIGNAL – A one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal.

BLAST SIGNAL – A series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation.

ALL CLEAR SIGNAL – A prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.

These signals will be audible within one half mile of the blasting site. This notice is published pursuant to CFR 715.19 Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement Provisions and KRS 350.220 and the regulations relating thereto. The Kentucky DMRE Permit Number is 918-0478.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CAMPBELL COUNTY, TENNESSEE

No. 7CH1-2018-CV-38

CHASITY BROOKE PERKINS, and KYLE WAYNE PERKINS, Petitioners

vs.

TRAVIS DALE THOMAS, Respondent, and IN THE MATTER OF: TRAYTON SCOTT THOMAS, DOB: 07-19-2012. A Child under eighteen (18) years of age.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon Motion of the Petitioners, and it appearing appropriate to the Court, it is hereby ORDERED that the Petitioners are and shall be permitted to effect substituted service of process by means of publication of a non-resident notice in The News Journal for four consecutive weeks commencing next following entry of this Order, the Respondent, Travis Dale Thomas, whereabouts being presently unknown to the Petitioners, and that the Respondents shall then have 30 days following publication to serve their answer upon Petitioners’ counsel.

ENTER this the 16 day of March, 2018.

CHANCELLOR: Elizabeth C. Asbury

—

Kristie N. Anderson, Attorney for Petitioners

523 Main Street, P.O. Box 196, Jacksboro, TN 37757; (423) 566-9092

BPR No. 021840

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $82,651.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $82,561.00 will be held on 04/17/18 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Special Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., WHITLEY COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Jerry Wayne Croley, 183 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Edna Croley Early, 209 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anna Rose Gilbert Kopp, 110 West Franklin Street, New Freedom, PA 17349 was appointed as administrator over the estate of James Edwin Gilbert.

Connie M Hoogstra, 51 West Church Street, Williamsburg KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over the estate of both Wilber G Hoogstra and Samantha Hoogstra, 51 West Church Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tammy Lynn Warren, 229 3rd Street Apt 16, Barbourville, Ky 40906 was appointed as administrator over the estate of Sherry Rhodes, 2561 Hwy 11, Barbourville, KY 40906.

Lisa Osborne, 1118 Skyline Drive, Carrollton, KY 41008 and Jackie Claude Frazier, 537 Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Thelma Irena Croley Frazier.

Final Settlement 30 Day layover:

Final Settlement of Estate of Roxie Anne Beckley

Approving Final Settlement:

The estate of Ancil McKiddy

All Person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months, from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 29th day of March 2018.

Gary Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit

Williamsburg KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Willie Jean Cummins, 745 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 3/6/2018 for the estate of Paul Cummins (deceased), 745 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Jeffrey R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

David W. Raines, 3524 Terrier Lane, Louisville, KY 40218 was appointed Executor on 3/6/2018 for the estate of Leland B. Raines (deceased). The attorney for the Executor is Jeffrey R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Chasity Swafford, 37 Hollyridge Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and Joshua Swafford, 101 Vermillion Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed Guardians on 3/12/2018 for Levi P. Swafford (a minor). The attorney for the guardians is Emmett Daniel Clifford, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Nellie Smith Proessel, 1502 Woodwind Court, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 3/13/2018 for the estate of Paul Carl Proessel (deceased), 1502 Woodwind Court, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

C. Darrell King, 1182 Volunteer Road, Rutledge, TN 37861 was appointed Executor on 3/19/2018 for the estate of Dorothy Ellen King (deceased), 429 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40702.

Janina Tiernan was appointed Guardian on 3/19/2018 for Jasmine Tiernan (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Mary J. Nolan, 77 Rolling Meadows Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 3/26/2018 for the estate of Mary Edith Jackson (deceased), 102 Ellison Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vickey Denise Crawford, 6269 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix 3/26/2018 for the estate of Roy Lee Lynch (deceased), 6281 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40701.

Kenneth Phillips, 4116 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 3/26/2018 for the estate of Shelia Phillips (deceased), 4116 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701.

Olan Causey was appointed Guardian on 3/26/2018 for Adyson Price (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

The Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Public Administrator on 3/26/2018 for the estate of Richard A. Thomas (deceased), 1907 Early Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 29th day of March, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY – WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Nolin H. Jackson filed the final settlement for the estate of Gloria Jeanne Jackson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 5/7/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Epp Osborne filed the final settlement for the estate of Iva Darlene Osborne (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 5/7/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to May 1st, 2018.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 29th day of March, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769