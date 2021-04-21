Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Legal Notices 4-21-2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various funds in the amount of $1,974,652.67 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $1,974,652.67 was passed on 04/20/21. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

