Legal Notices for 4-18-18













IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CAMPBELL COUNTY, TENNESSEE

No. 7CH1-2018-CV-38

CHASITY BROOKE PERKINS, and KYLE WAYNE PERKINS, Petitioners

vs.

TRAVIS DALE THOMAS, Respondent, and IN THE MATTER OF: TRAYTON SCOTT THOMAS, DOB: 07-19-2012. A Child under eighteen (18) years of age.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon Motion of the Petitioners, and it appearing appropriate to the Court, it is hereby ORDERED that the Petitioners are and shall be permitted to effect substituted service of process by means of publication of a non-resident notice in The News Journal for four consecutive weeks commencing next following entry of this Order, the Respondent, Travis Dale Thomas, whereabouts being presently unknown to the Petitioners, and that the Respondents shall then have 30 days following publication to serve their answer upon Petitioners’ counsel.

ENTER this the 16 day of March, 2018.

CHANCELLOR: Elizabeth C. Asbury

Kristie N. Anderson, Attorney for Petitioners

523 Main Street,P.O. Box 196, Jacksboro, TN 37757; (423) 566-9092

BPR No. 021840

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $82,651.00.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $82,561.00 was passed on 04/17/18. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180469, 3/28/2018