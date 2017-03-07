By Jennifer Benfield

Notice of Intention to Mine

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0467, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.050, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc.; 7692 South Hwy. 25W; Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 has applied for a permit renewal for a surface and auger mining and reclamation operation, affecting 397.42 total acres, located approximately 2.5 miles west of the Jellico Creek community in Whitley and McCreary counties, Kentucky.

The operation is located approximately 0.15 miles northeast and 0.15 miles south of KY Route 1673’s junction with KY Route 92, and 0.1 miles south and 0.1 miles north of Pleasant Run of Jellico Creek. The latitude is 36° 41’ 10” and the longitude is 84° 16’ 54”

The permit is located on the Hollyhill U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by George and Daisy Caddell, Bobby and Freda Mays, Donnie Patrick, Donald B. Patrick, Ronnie Patrick, Thomas and Inez Troxel, Paul and Delores Rowe, and White Lumber, LLC. The operation will affect an area within 100’ of KY Route 92 and KY Route 1673.

The renewal application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office; 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director; Division of Permits; 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ESTABLISH A BRANCH OF A STATE MEMBER BANK

Commercial Bank, 6710 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Harrogate, Tennessee 37752, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to establish a branch at 1440 Cumberland Falls Parkway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before March 23, 2017. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Chapelle Davis, Assistant Vice President, at (404) 498-7278. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application, or any person having information which may have a bearing on the fitness of any of the proponents of this application, may also file comments with the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, or telephone the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions at (615) 741-5018. Written or telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within 15 days of this publication.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following Appointments have been made:

Vivian Von Gruenigen, 50 East Drive, Hartville, Ohio 44632 was appointed Executrix on 1/30/2017 for the estate of Jeanette B. Ladenburger (deceased); 1003 Hill Side Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Sandra J. Reeves, P.O. Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702-1341.

Irene Holloway, 85 Holloway Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 2/6/17 for the estate of Kenneth D. Holloway (deceased), 75 Holloway Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

Judy Faye Harp, 6535 Bach Road, Gagetown, MI 48735 was appointed Executrix on 2/6/17 for the estate of Donnie Kay Harp (deceased), 502 Highway 11, Barbourville, KY 40906. Attorney for the Executrix is Jeffery Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jason Minton, 105 Guy Green Road, London, KY 40744 was appointed Administrator on 2/13/17 for the estate of Thomas G. Minton (deceased), 704 Engineer Street, Apt. 217, Corbin, KY 40701.

Arnold Ward, 209 Corinth Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executor on 2/13/17 for the estate of Carolyn Ward (deceased), 209 Corinth Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executor is Jeremy W. Bryant, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Vernus Allen, 525 Wells Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executor on 2/20/17 for the estate of Doris Mae Allen (deceased), 525 Wells Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executor is Seth Reeves, 800 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Fitzhugh Lee Maupin, 302 North Main Street, Apt. 102, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 2/20/17 for the estate of Pamela Maupin (deceased).

Dina Durnil was appointed Guardian on 2/20/17 for Alissa Partin (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Jesse D. Peace, 718 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Dessie Kidd was appointed Guardian on 2/20/17 for Skyler Pifher (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Jesse D. Peace, 718 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Kelly D. Fore, 1852 McNeil Corn Creek Hollow Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 and Charles Robert Judd, 85 Florence Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed Co-Executors on 2/27/17 for the estate of Robert Lee Judd (deceased), 522 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Co-Executors is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Michelle Mills was appointed Guardian on 2/27/17 for Kaitlyn Mills (a minor). Attorney for the Guardian is Shane Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Elmer L. Parlier has filed the final settlement for the estate of Patricia Joann Parlier (a/k/a) Patricia B. Parlier (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/17/2017 at 10:00 AM.

Kenneth King has filed the final settlement for the estate of Tracy Leon King (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/17/17 at 10:00 AM.

Karen Edwards has filed the final settlement for the estate of Eunice McKee (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/17/17 at 10:00 AM.

Shelby Asher, Jr., has filed the final settlement for the estate of Bernice Asher (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/17/17 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to April 1st, 2017.

The Hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Tracy Bocock and Donna Beth Bocock, 5034 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, TN 37692 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Donnie Ray Hensley, 119 W. 8th Street, Corbin Ky. 40701.

Brandi Jo Childers, 114 Perkins Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Joel Edward Childers, 114 Perkins Cemetery Road, Williamsburg KY. 40769.

Karen Faulkner, 434 Highland Park Drive, Williamsburg KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Estate of Vernon Lee Faulkner, 434 Highland Park Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

lulia Pataki, 407 W. 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 has been appointed as Administrator over Stephen R. Pataki, 407 W. 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Stephen David Stanley, 7027 Country Road 15, Centerburg, OH 43011 has been appointed as Administrator over the estate of Pauline Joyce Stanley.

Cynthia Davis has been appointed as Administrator over Carolyn B. Purdue estate, 1449 Redbird Road, Williamsburg KY 40769.

Jordan Nix, 158 Lydia Haun Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has been appointed as Administrator over Billy Ray Wilson, 158 Lydia Haun Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Carlinda Cabage, 100 Eastwood Estates Dr., Lenoir City, TN 37772 has been appointed as Administrator over estate of Lot Mills.

Silverdeen Brandenburg, 1409 Tanglewood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 has been appointed as Administrator over estate of Ancil McKiddy, 670 Harps Creek Road, Siler Ky. 40763.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of January, 2017.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Court

Williamsburg KY 40769