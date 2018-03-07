Legal Notices for 3-7-18













IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: County of Jessamine; Town of Lexington-Fayette Urban Co, KY

Effective on or after April 7, 2018, Canal 52, on channel 379, will no longer be available.

For a complete channel lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit spectrum.net/programmingnotices

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Thomas Lee Gibson, Jr., 416 McKenzie Way, Franklin, TN 37064 was appointed Executor on 2/5/2018 for the estate of Thomas Lee Gibson, Sr. (deceased), 722 W Gordon Hill, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executor is Jeffrey Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jessica Roark, 607 John Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 2/12/2018 for the estate of Maudie W. Rutherford (deceased), 502 Swan Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Travis Jones, 329 Sanderlin Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 2/12/2018 for the estate of Carolyn Jones (deceased), 29 Derby Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Nikki Elliott was appointed Administratrix on 2/19/2018 for the estate of Richard M. Reams (deceased). The attorney for the Administratrix is Thomas P. Miceli, P.O. Drawer 100, Barbourville, KY 40906.

Irene M. Hatchett, 13 A.P. Hill Avenue, Highland Springs, VA 23075 was appointed Executrix on 2/26/2018 for the estate of Clyde F. Sharp (deceased), 2990 Hightop Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Denise Ford, 6911 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 2/26/2018 for the estate of Dennis Harold Ramsey (deceased), 6911 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Vonda Ellen Bunch filed the final settlement for the estate of Ryan Matthew Smith (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/9/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Ronnie Watkins has filed the final settlement for the estate of Renia Marie Holt Watkins (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 4/2/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to April 1st, 2018.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of February, 2018.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Mable McKillop, 239 Doc Siler Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Earl Hale, Sr., 239 Doc Siler Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Bernice Duncan, 951 Buck Creek Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Jessie C. Roberts, 951 Buck Creek Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anna L. Brown, 2756 Ryans Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of George S. Brown, 2756 Ryans Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Sharon Leach, 72 Leach Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed of the estate of Howard Wilber Leach, 72 Leach Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Rondal R. Hubbs, 440 Tyes Ferry Rd., Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed over the estate of Erma I Howard, 440 Tyes Ferry Rd., Rockholds, KY 40759.

Kenneth Mobley, 509 Walden Post Office Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 and James Mobley, 1273 Crosskeys Court, Lexington, KY 40504 was appointed over the estate of Maxwell Mobley, 605 West 5th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

John Daniel Meadors, 69 Ted Ball Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Darlene Meadors, 2515 New Zion Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Colan Harrel, Whitley County Sheriff, 200 Main Street, Suite 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the Public Administrator over the estate of Betty Jean Vanhouten, 494 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Zoltan Nagy, 7520 Chattham Road, Medina, OH 44256 was appointed over the estate of Klara Nagy, 13168 Jacque Road, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Final Settlement: 30 Day Layover

Estate of Bobby Hugh Cox, 1405 Kensee Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Estate of Dennis D. Barton, 4209 Hwy 26, Corbin, KY 40701.

Estate of Sarah Francis Messer, 157 Payton Hill Drive, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Estate of Roxie Anne Beckley, 325 Sukey Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

All persons having claims against the estate estates are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 28th day of February.

GARY BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

Whitley County has been awarded a grant from the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, for the purpose of cleaning an illegal dumpsite within the county. The dumps will be removed under the direction of the Whitley County Fiscal Court.

Bid proposals and any additional information can be obtained at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, Whitley County Courthouse, 210 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, (606) 549-6000, during regular business hours. The proposals will also be posted on the Whitley County Fiscal Court website: http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp .

There will be a pre-bid meeting at 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2018, in the Whitley County Fiscal Courtroom. ALL BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE PRE-BID MEETING. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 p.m., March 19, 2018, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting at 6:00 p.m., March 20, 2018. PRINT (Dump Cleanup) on the front of the envelope.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $284,417.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $284,417.00 will be held on 03/20/18 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Special Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

NOTICE:

The 2016 Whitley County Sheriff Unmined Coal Tax Settlement has been approved by the Fiscal Court.

A copy of the complete settlement report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies cost 25 cents per page.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

NON-COAL MINERAL

Pursuant to Application 118-9403

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Clear Development, LLC., P.O. Box 1385, 2980 General Carl W. Stiner Hwy., LaFollette, TN 37766, intends to apply for a non-coal (limestone) surface mining permit affecting 26.47 acres located 2.7 miles east of the community of Lot in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.3 mile southeast of Mud Creek-Lot Road’s junction with Doc Siler Road located 0.4 mile southeast of Mud Creek. The latitude is 36° 36’ 18”. The longitude is 84° 02’ 23”.

The proposed operation is located on the Jellico East U.S.G.S. 7 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour method of mining. The surface area is owned by Rusty Hyslope.

The application will be on file for public inspection at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Frankfort Office, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601. Written comments, objections or request for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Frankfort Office, 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

Mountain Arts Gallery, 115 Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ-4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License & NQ Retail Malt Package license(s) by no later than March 30, 2018. The business to be licensed will be located at 115 Main St, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Mountain Arts Gallery. The member is Sky Marietta of 36 Hwy. 510, Bledsoe, KY 40810. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.