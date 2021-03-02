Legal Notices 3-3-2021











ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner, and the date here in after specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the repair and stabilization of sites on Bray’s Chapel Road (36.83574, -8423730), Campbell Hill Road (36.74091, -84.14667), Ryan’s Creek Road A (36.64647, -84.25433), Ryan’s Creek Road B (36.64510, -84.25558), Tackett Creek Road B (36.68010, -84.11230), Tackett Creek Road C ( 36.68150, -84.10990), Maple Creek Road A (36.76200, -84.06410) Maple Creek Road B (36.75870, -84.05690). Please bid these projects separately labeled with the road name. These projects will be bid using unit pricing for materials.

All projects will be bid using rail and cribbing as a repair according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Scope of Work for the specified project. Specifications, including specific materials numbers, for each repair can be found on our website at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com or in our office at 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. These projects are based on disaster funds availability. Start dates will depend on funding availability.

Contractors must submit their SEALED proposals, including unit pricing, to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2 P.M. Monday, March 15, 2021. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked ROAD STABILIZATION (ROAD NAME) on the front of the envelopes. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the regularly scheduled Fiscal Court Meeting on March 16, 2021 at 4 P.M.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10 A.M. on the 2nd Floor of the Whitley County Courthouse in the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s office. ALL potential bidders MUST attend this meeting.

Contractor must provide proof of liability insurance, a bid bond equal to 10% of the bid price, and a performance bond.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality, and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

The Fiscal Court of the County of Whitley, Kentucky, at a meeting held on Feb 16, 2021, adopted the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE; CREATING A SINKING FUND; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE; AND MAKING CERTAIN DESIGNATIONS

REGARDING SUCH LEASE. It is hereby certified that the foregoing Ordinance provides for approval of a lease with Kentucky Association of Counties Leasing Trust, as administrator, and bank or financial institution offering the lowest and best interest rate, as lessor for financing certain public improvements and provides a general obligation pledge to assess sufficient taxes to comply with the obligations to pay lease payments and makes certain designations regarding the Lease.

A complete copy of the ordinance may be reviewed at the office of the County of Whitley, Kentucky, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Parkway, Corbin, KY 40701, phone number (606)523-9760, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit number 918-0504, covering 386.27 acres. Latitude: 36° 49’ 41”, Longitude: 84° 02’ 24”

The proposed operation is located approximately 5.25 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley & Knox County Kentucky, and is approximately 0.64 miles east of KY 1064 junction with Terrell Hollow Road.

Blasting operations are projected to commence March 2021. Blasting will be conducted between sunrise and sunset except in emergency situations. Emergency situations include, but are not limited to, lightning, the imminent threat of lightning, or other circumstances that require unscheduled detonation for the safety of the public or miners.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

The pre-blast warning signal will be a one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. The all clear signal will be a prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.

The operation will involve relocation and closure of the public roads Mosley Hollow Spur, CR-1601, and Eaton Fork Road, CR-1246 while mining and blasting operations are active.

NOTICE

Shree Hanuman 54 Inc DBA TOBACCO BARN hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for Nonquota Retail Malt Beverage Package License no later than April 1, 2021. The license premises will be located at 811 S Highway 25 W, Williamsburg KY 40769. The owner’s name is JITENDRAKUMAR PATEL of 545 Mt Sterling Ave Unit 3C, Flemingsburg, KY 41041. Any person, association, corporation, body politic may protest the granting of this license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, Ky 40601, within (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 918-0478.

NOTICE:

Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin, Inc. dba Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center Corbin, Kentucky is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin. Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer EOE M/F/Vet/Disability

NOTICE:

Barbourville Nursing Home of Barbourville, Inc. dba Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center Barbourville, Kentucky is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin. Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer EOE M/F/Vet/Disability