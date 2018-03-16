Legal Notices for 3-14-18













NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC; 1197 Rock Creek Ridge Road; Clairfield, Tn. 37715 intends to apply for a Phase I bond release on permit #918-0496, Increment #7 and #8 which was last issued on 8-10-17. The application covers:

Increment #7 approximately 36.60 acres of surface and 14.0 acres auger/HWM

Increment #8 approximately 33.80 acres of surface and 51.9 acres auger/HWM

Located 2.1 miles North of the Kentucky and Tennessee State line in Whitley County. The permit is located 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY. 190 and located on the waters of Buffalo Creek, Wheeler Creek and Tiny Branch.

The total surety bond now in effect is:

Increment #7 $137,050.00. The permittee is requesting 60% release.

Increment #8 $144,200.00. The permittee is requesting 60% release

Reclamation work performed includes:

Backfilling mined area, grading and establishment of vegetative cover by seeding, fertilizing, mulching and tree planting.

Increment #7, Date of reclamation work and seeding were done, September, 15 2017

Increment #8, Date of reclamation work and seeding were done, September 16, 2017

Written comments, objections, requests for a conference must be filed with the Director of the Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Ky. 40601. The request must be received by May 4, 2018.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on May 7, 2018 at the Department of Natural Resources Regional Office; 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. This hearing shall be cancelled if the cabinet does not receive a request in writing, for the public hearing by May 4, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

RE: Public Service Commission of Kentucky (CASE NO. 2018-00095)

Public Notice is hereby given that East Kentucky Network, LLC, dba Appalachian Wireless has applied to the Kentucky Public Service Commission to construct a cellular telecommunications tower on a tract of land located near 658 Harold Leforce Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The proposed tower will be a 300 foot self-supporting tower with attached antennas. If you would like to respond to this notice, please contact the Executive Director, Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, PO Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to Case No. 2018-00095.