Legal Notices for 2-14-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0478, Amendment No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The amendment will add 74.36 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 145.92 surface acres within the amended permit area.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY 3423 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Gary McKeehan, Glenn Miller, James E. Harris and Jeff Canada. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of mining. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Springtown Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND SALE

The Corbin Independent School District Finance Corporation, will until 11:00 A.M., E.S.T., on February 21, 2018, receive in the office of the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission, Suite 102, 229 W. Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, competitive bids for its $3,600,000 School Building Revenue Bonds, Series of 2018, dated March 1, 2018; maturing March 1, 2019 through 2038. Specific information and required Official Bid Form available in POS at www.rsamuni.com from Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, BQ

NOTICE:

The 2016 Whitley County Sheriff Tax Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statements and supplemental information for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25 cents per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.