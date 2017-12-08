Legal Notices for 12-6-17

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increment 2 on Permit #918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 123 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 2 is Letters of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $5,000.00 and No. LC8010389 in the amount of $46,400.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release for Increment 1 on Permit #918-0467, which was last issued on August 3, 2017. The application covers an area of approximately 112.69 acres located 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek in Whitley County KY. The permit area is approximately 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek.

The Permit area is approximately .5 miles east of the intersection KY 1673(3C Loop Rd.) and KY Hwy. 92 The latitude is 36° 41’ 10” and the Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is KY Bond Pool No. BP-10119-17 in the amount of $44,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in March of 2014.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0461, Amendment #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC 212 Kendall Ave. Chilhowie, Virginia 24319, has applied for an Amendment to and existing surface mining and auger coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.12 mile northwest of Woodbine, in Whitley County. The Amendment will add 14.7 acres of surface disturbance and delete 15.1 surface disturbance acres and will delete 7.4 acres of underground auger mining acreage making a total area of 228.0 acres within the revised permit boundary.

The proposed Amendment area is approximately 0.80 miles west from the intersection of KY. Hwy. 3041 and KY. Hwy 26 and located 0.80 miles northwest of the confluence of Eaton Branch and Lynn Camp Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area to be affected by the Amendment is owned by, Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford. The operation will underlie land owned by Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford.

The Amendment proposes to add additional surface mining as well as two roads for the use in their surface and auger mining operation.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s London Regional Office85 State Police Road London, Kentucky 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

The City of Williamsburg, Kentucky City Council, at a meeting held on November 30, 2017, adopted the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE, CREATING A SINKING FUND; AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE.

It is hereby certified that the foregoing ordinance provides for approval of a lease with Kentucky Association of Counties Leasing Trust, as administrator, and the bank, financial institution or finance corporation offering the lowest and best interest rate, as lessor for financing certain public improvements and provides a general obligation pledge to assess and levy sufficient taxes to comply with the obligations to make lease payments, establishes and maintains a sinking fund for the deposit and application of tax revenues, and makes certain designations regarding the Lease.

A complete copy of the ordinance may be reviewed at the office of the City of Williamsburg, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

By: Teresa Black, City Clerk

CERTIFICATION:

The undersigned, an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, hereby certifies that the foregoing is a true and accurate summary of an Ordinance that has been prepared by an attorney licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

KIMBERLY FROST, LICENSED KENTUCKY ATTORNEY

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Linda Gail Frazier Westerfield, 9906 Johnson Road, Manchester, KY 40962 was appointed administrator on 11/13/2017 for the estate of Janet Couch (deceased), 401 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is R. Scott Madden, 116 Lawyer Street, Suite 1, Manchester, KY 40962.

Wesley Salvage, 19885 Highway 92 East, Siler, KY 40763 was appointed Administrator on 11/13/2017 for the estate of Ricky Hafeman (deceased), 155 Bonanza Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Janice Addison, 565 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 11/20/2017 for the estate of Bill Ray Addison (deceased), 565 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Wesley R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Trevor Sherman, 16 Alsip Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Guardian on 11/27/17 for Connor Sherman (a minor).

Rachel Agee, 148 McIntosh Park, Georgetown, KY 40324 was appointed Executrix on 11/27/17 for the estate of Robert Ben Bunch (deceased), 100 Rabran Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Graham C. Trimble, PO Box 1157, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of November, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Millard House has filed the final settlement for the estate of Charles House (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 2/5/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Jeffrey Brown has filed the final settlement for the estate of Patricia Brown (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 1/8/2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to January 1st, 2018.

The Hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of November, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Catrina Fay Hicks, 525 Shady Pine Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the Administrator over Wilma Fay Lanbdin, 279 Hattie Lambdin Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Eddie Ray McCullah, 674 Tye Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the Administrator over Millie Gracie McCullah.

Wanda Carter, 414 Ancil Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the Administrator over Kevin Carter, 414 Ancil Leach Hollow, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Opal Rains, 1864 Highway 90, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as the Administrator over Dewey Woodson Rains, 1864 Highway 90, Corbin, KY 40701.

Billy Woodward, 4600 Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the Administrator over James Woodward, Jr., 4280 Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

30 Day Layover

Formal Final Settlement of Sarah Francis Messer, administrator is Lundy Messer.

Amy Hatfield was appointed over the estate of Murriel T. Ward.

It’s in a 30 day layover and will be heard in court on January 09, 2018 at 1:30pm.

All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 30th day of November 30, 2017.

GARY BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT CLERK

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769