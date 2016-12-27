By Jennifer Benfield

NOTICE:

The 2015 Whitley County Sheriff Fee Account Audit Report has been released. A copy of the complete audit report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy including financial statements and supplemental information for their personal use copies will be made available upon request. Copies will be charged at the rate of 25¢ per page. Copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220 are available to the public at no cost from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Investment Energy LLC, P O Box 174, Gray, KY 40734 intends to apply for a Phase I bond release on increment 1 of permit number 918-0462, which was last issued on August 8, 2016. This application covers an area of approximately 11.84 acres, located 1 mile north of Mountain Ash in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 1.2 miles north from Old Mountain Ash’s junction with US25W and located 0.5 miles east of Clear Fork.

The total bond now in effect on increment 1 is $75,000. Approximately 60 percent of the original bond amount is included in this application for Phase I release.

Reclamation work performed includes backfilling/grading/topsoiling/seeding completed in October 2016. Results thus far achieved backfilling/grading/topsoiling/seeding.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601 by: 1/27/2017.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on 1/30/2017 at the Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. This hearing shall be canceled if the cabinet does not receive a request in writing, for the public hearing by the closing date 1/27/2017 for a hearing.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Pursuant to Permit No. 918-0424

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that B&B Energy LLC, PO Box 1016, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase II, III Bond Release on Permit Number 918-0424 Increments 1, 2 and 3 which was last issued on 2/10/15. The application covers an area of approximately 53.0 acres located 7.6 miles southeast of Barbourville in Knox and Whitley Counties.

The operation located approximately 0.5 Miles east of County Road 1530 junction with Owens Cemetery Road and is located 0.3 miles east of Owens Branch.

The operation is located on the Barbourville U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute Quadrangle Map. The latitude of the mine site is 36-46-56.0 and the longitude is 83-58-54.5.

The bond now in effect for increment 1 is a letter of credit in the amount of $59,100.00. The bond now in effect for Increment 2 is a letter of credit bond in the amount of $59,800.00. The bond now in effect for increment 3 is a letter of credit bond is a total of $95,600.00. Approximately 40% of the original bond amount of $214,500.00 is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding, and mulching was completed in May of 2011.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by January 28, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for January 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, Regional State Office Building, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by January 28, 2017.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase I, II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on November 03, 2016. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”.The longitude is 84° 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by February 17, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 20, 2017 at 9:00a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 17, 2017.