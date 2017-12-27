Legal Notices for 12-27-17













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0461, Amendment #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC 212 Kendall Ave. Chilhowie, Virginia 24319, has applied for an Amendment to and existing surface mining and auger coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.12 mile northwest of Woodbine, in Whitley County. The Amendment will add 14.7 acres of surface disturbance and delete 15.1 surface disturbance acres and will delete 7.4 acres of underground auger mining acreage making a total area of 228.0 acres within the revised permit boundary.

The proposed Amendment area is approximately 0.80 miles west from the intersection of KY. Hwy. 3041 and KY. Hwy 26 and located 0.80 miles northwest of the confluence of Eaton Branch and Lynn Camp Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area to be affected by the Amendment is owned by, Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford. The operation will underlie land owned by Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford.

The Amendment proposes to add additional surface mining as well as two roads for the use in their surface and auger mining operation.

This is the final advertisement of this application; all comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within 30 days of this date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s London Regional Office85 State Police Road London, Kentucky 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Clear Energy Corporation, P.O. Box 1385 LaFollette, TN 37766 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release on increments No’s 1 and 2 of Permit 918-0446 which was last issued on April 06, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 80.8 acres located 1.2 miles Northeast of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The permit area is approximately 1.1 miles Northeast of Watts Creek and 1.0 miles Northeast of Colonel Hollow Road’s intersection with Highway 26. The latitude is 36 degrees, 50 minutes and 34 seconds. The longitude is 84 degrees, 06 minutes and 17 seconds.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $115,100.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading and regrading, drainage control including initial seeding and mulching, and tree planting of disturbed and graded areas in accordance with the approved reclamation plan that was completed on 1/15/2016.

Written comments, objections and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by February 2, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 5, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by February 2, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

A Petition to Close a County Road has been presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court concerning 0.16 miles of Wayne Smith Road (CR2000). Pursuant to KRS 178.050, the hearing for this road closure, open to all interested parties, is scheduled to convene on January 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. during the regular scheduled court meeting. A written report from the two Viewers and the Road Department Supervisor will be presented at the meeting. A review of the map pertaining to the road closure is available for viewing at the Whitley County Judge Executive’s office during regular business hours.

Pat White, Jr., Whitley County Judge Executive

NOTICE:

A Motion for Judgment and Motion for Master Commissioner Deed has been filed in the Whitley Circuit Court, Case No. 17-CI-00436, by Casey Brock Patrick as Executor of the Estate of Norma B. Patrick, Casey Brock Patrick, and Jason Eldon Patrick, which is set for hearing on January 2, 2018, at 9:00am at the Whitley Circuit Court. Said Motions ask to quiet title and terminate the any rights that the Unknown Heirs (and their Spouses) of Eliza Tolliver or the Unknown Spouse of Lola Douglas may have in certain real property commonly known as 403 Pine Street, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky 40769.