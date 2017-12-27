Legal Notices for 12-20-17













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0461, Amendment #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC 212 Kendall Ave. Chilhowie, Virginia 24319, has applied for an Amendment to and existing surface mining and auger coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.12 mile northwest of Woodbine, in Whitley County. The Amendment will add 14.7 acres of surface disturbance and delete 15.1 surface disturbance acres and will delete 7.4 acres of underground auger mining acreage making a total area of 228.0 acres within the revised permit boundary.

The proposed Amendment area is approximately 0.80 miles west from the intersection of KY. Hwy. 3041 and KY. Hwy 26 and located 0.80 miles northwest of the confluence of Eaton Branch and Lynn Camp Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area to be affected by the Amendment is owned by, Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford. The operation will underlie land owned by Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford.

The Amendment proposes to add additional surface mining as well as two roads for the use in their surface and auger mining operation.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s London Regional Office85 State Police Road London, Kentucky 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Clear Energy Corporation, P.O. Box 1385 LaFollette, TN 37766 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release on increments No’s 1 and 2 of Permit 918-0446 which was last issued on April 06, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 80.8 acres located 1.2 miles Northeast of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The permit area is approximately 1.1 miles Northeast of Watts Creek and 1.0 miles Northeast of Colonel Hollow Road’s intersection with Highway 26. The latitude is 36 degrees, 50 minutes and 34 seconds. The longitude is 84 degrees, 06 minutes and 17 seconds.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $115,100.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading and regrading, drainage control including initial seeding and mulching, and tree planting of disturbed and graded areas in accordance with the approved reclamation plan that was completed on 1/15/2016.

Written comments, objections and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by February 2, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 5, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by February 2, 2018.

SECTION 00100

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG

SANITARY SEWER REHABILITATION AND I&I REMOVAL

Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation and I&I Removal will be received by the City of Williamsburg in the Williamsburg City Hall, located at 423 Main Street, in Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769, until 2:00 PM EST (local time) on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, and then, at said Office, publicly opened and read aloud.

The major components of the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation and I&I Removal Project include 1,360 LF of CIPP, 2,930 LF 10” PVC sewer, 1,400 LF 8” PVC sewer, 26 ea. 4’ diameter pre-cast concrete manholes, 4 ea. manhole drops, 1,250 LF pavement repairs, 50 sewer service re-connects, and necessary landscaping/seeding/mulching.

The Bidding Documents, including the Project Drawings and Specifications, are on file for public inspection at the Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769; and at Kenvirons, Inc., 452 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507 (859-226-5850) and www.lynnimaging.com upon payment of a nonrefundable price of $150.00 for each set of documents. There will also be a mailing charge for all sets shipped out of town.

Each Bidder must deposit, with his/her Bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Bidding Documents.

No Bidder may withdraw his/her Bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Contract time for the project is 90 calendar days and liquidated damages are fixed at $700 per calendar day.

Award of Contract will be made to the low est responsive, responsible Bidder submitting the lowest, responsive Bid. The City of Williamsburg reserves the right to waive any informalities and/or reject any or all Bids, with proper justification. Any bid that is obviously unbalanced may be rejected.

The Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation and I&I Removal Project is funded by a federally subsidized Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), Fund A loan administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).

Attention of Bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. Further, each Bidder must comply with: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Executive Order 11246 – both of which prohibit discrimination; a certification of prior work under Executive Order 11246 (Equal Employment Opportunity) as amended; Anti-Kickback Act; Contract Work Hours Standard Act and 40 CFR 31.36L (3, 4 & 6), as specified in the Cntract Documents; and 41 CFR60-4 regarding EEO for females and minorities, at least in the percentages stipulated in the Contract Documents. The contractor shall make positive efforts to use small, minority, women owned and disadvantaged businesses. See Attachment #12 Supplemental General Conditions regarding the EPA Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.

This Project shall be subject to Kentucky Division of Water Procurement Guidance. The conractor(s) and subcontractors shall be subject to all provisions of the Federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA) and shall be required to pay not less than the prevailing wage rates established the the U.S. Department of Labor and by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, whichever is higher, and which are included in, and made a part of, the Contract Documents.

The Contractor must abide by the provisions of the American Iron and Steel (AIS) Act, and in accordance with the Contract Documents and all conditions contained therein.

Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract. This procurement will be subject to regulations contained in 40 CFR Par 31.36.

Woman and minority owned firms and disadvantaged business enterprises are encouraged to submit bids on this Project.

The City of Williamsbug is an Equal Employment Opportunity Agency.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

RODDY HARRISON, MAYOR

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

BARTON HOLLOW AML WATERLINE EXTENSION

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

Separate Sealed BIDS for the construction of the Barton Hollow AML Waterline Extension will be received by the Whitley County Water District, 19 South US 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 until 10:00 a.m. local time, January 5, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud at this location. This contract consists of the installation of approximately 510 feet of four inch (4”), and 2,420 feet of three inch (3’’) waterlines; a 170 lf bore under a state highway and CSX Railroad, installation of 8 new water meters; and appurtenances such as, gate valves, blow-off assemblies, casing pipe, gravel, etc.

BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT, 19 SOUTH US 25 W, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

KENVIRONS, INC., 452 VERSAILLES ROAD, FRANKFORT, KY 40601

BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Lynn Imaging, 328 Old Vine Street, Lexington, KY 40507 (859-226-5850) and www.lynnimaging.com . A complete bid package (hard copy set) is available for $200.00 (nonrefundable) or CD/Download is available for $100.00 (nonrefundable) using your established Lynn Account or by using your credit card online. Shipping, if required, is additional based on the method selected.

ALL BIDDERS shall submit with their bid an acceptable bid bond or a certified check in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the base bid, payable to the OWNER. No Bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days. The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. Any bid that is obviously unbalanced may be rejected. Award of Contract will be to the lowest, responsive, responsible BIDDER.

THE BIDDER awarded the contract shall execute a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond and shall furnish insurance as required, in the General Conditions. This contract shall be completed within 45 calendar days after date of authorization to start work. Liquidated damages will be $500 per calendar day.

This project including the bidding processes will be conducted in compliance with Executive Order No. 11246 as amended, which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Anti-Kickback Act and the contract Work Hours Standard Act. Contractors/subcontractors will comply with 41 CFR 60-4, in regard to affirmative action, to insure equal opportunity to females and minorities and will apply the time tables and goals set forth in 41 CFR 60-4. Bidder will make positive efforts to use small, minority, women owned and disadvantaged businesses.

Small and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to bid on this project. WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

By: Andy Meadors, Chairman

Date: December 20, 2017

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Berea, Burgin, Camargo, Carlisle, Cynthiana, Danville, Ewing, Flemingsburg, Georgetown, Harrodsburg, Jeffersonville, Junction, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Midway, Millersburg, Mount Sterling, Nicholasville, North Middletown, Paris, Perryville, Richmond, Sharpsburg, Stamping Ground, Stanford, Versailles, Wilmore, Winchester; Counties of Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fleming, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Nicholas, Scott, Woodford, Lexington-Fayette Urban Co, KY

Good news! Effective on or after January 25, 2018, the following changes will be made to your Spectrum channel lineup with no change in channel position:

The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will move to TV Select: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Spike, TV Land and VH1. CMT, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to TV Select.

In addition, the following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: MTV2, MTV Classic, TeenNick, NickToons, Tr3s, Logo, MTV Live, and Nick Music. The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver and Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will only be made available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: BET Her, BET Jams and BET Soul.

Communities Served: Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, Liberty, McKinney, Mount Vernon, Science Hill, Somerset, Counties of Casey, Pulaski, Rockcastle, KY

Good news! Effective on or after January 25, 2018, the following changes will be made to your Spectrum channel lineup with no change in channel position:

The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will move to TV Select: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Spike, TV Land and VH1. CMT, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to TV Select.

In addition, the following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: MTV2, MTV Classic, TeenNick, NickToons, Tr3s, MTV Live, and Nick Music. The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver and Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will only be made available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: BET Jams and BET Soul.

Communities Served: London; Laurel County, KY

Good news! Effective on or after January 25, 2018, the following changes will be made to your Spectrum channel lineup with no change in channel position:

The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will move to TV Select: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Spike, TV Land and VH1. CMT, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to TV Select.

In addition, the following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: MTV2, MTV Classic, TeenNick, NickToons, Tr3s, Logo, and Nick Music. The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver and Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will only be made available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: BET Her, BET Jams and BET Soul.

Communities Served: Corbin, Williamsburg; Counties of Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Whitley, KY

Good news! Effective on or after January 25, 2018, the following changes will be made to your Spectrum channel lineup with no change in channel position:

The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will move to TV Select: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Spike, TV Land and VH1. CMT, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to TV Select.

In addition, the following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: MTV2, MTV Classic, TeenNick, NickToons, Tr3s, MTV Live and Nick Music. The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver and Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will only be made available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: BET Jams and BET Soul.

Communities Served: Counties of Breathitt, Knott, Perry, KY

Good news! Effective on or after January 25, 2018, the following changes will be made to your Spectrum channel lineup with no change in channel position:

The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will move to TV Select: Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Spike, TV Land and VH1. CMT, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to TV Select.

In addition, the following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver, will move to Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: MTV2, MTV Classic, TeenNick, NickToons, and Nick Music. The following channels, currently available on Digi Tier 1/TV Silver and Digi Tier 2/TV Gold, will only be made available on Digi Tier 2/TV Gold: BET Jams and BET Soul.

For a current channel lineup, visit www.spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit spectrum.net/programmingnotices.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180435, 11/15/2017.