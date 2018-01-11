Legal Notices for 12-13-17













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0461, Amendment #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC 212 Kendall Ave. Chilhowie, Virginia 24319, has applied for an Amendment to and existing surface mining and auger coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.12 mile northwest of Woodbine, in Whitley County. The Amendment will add 14.7 acres of surface disturbance and delete 15.1 surface disturbance acres and will delete 7.4 acres of underground auger mining acreage making a total area of 228.0 acres within the revised permit boundary.

The proposed Amendment area is approximately 0.80 miles west from the intersection of KY. Hwy. 3041 and KY. Hwy 26 and located 0.80 miles northwest of the confluence of Eaton Branch and Lynn Camp Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Corbin – U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area to be affected by the Amendment is owned by, Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford. The operation will underlie land owned by Pennington Farms, LLC, and Jimmy J. and Glenna C. Shackleford.

The Amendment proposes to add additional surface mining as well as two roads for the use in their surface and auger mining operation.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s London Regional Office85 State Police Road London, Kentucky 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, #2 Hudson Hollow, U.S. 127 South, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

JonEvan Jack’s, 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ-2 Restaurant License no later than December 13, 2017. The business to be licensed will be located at 2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as JonEvan Jack’s, LLC. Maranda Brown, owner, 61 Monhollen Dr., Corbin, KY 40701.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

64K Holdings, Inc., 1947 Natchez Trail, Lexington, KY 40504 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ-Malt Beverage Package License no later than January 31, 2018. The business to be licensed will be located at 1110 S Main Street, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Tobacco Barn of Corbin.

The owners are as follows: Owner, William L. Woodward, Jr., 1947 Natchez Trail, Lexington, KY 40504; and Gregory Kaidanov of 961 Hammock Oak Lane, Lexington, KY 40515.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

The City of Williamsburg, Kentucky City Council, at a meeting held on November 30, 2017, adopted the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE FOR THE FINANCING OF A PROJECT; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT AND SECURITY OF THE LEASE; CREATING A SINKING FUND; AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF VARIOUS DOCUMENTS RELATED TO SUCH LEASE.

Section 2. General Obligation Pledge. Pursuant to the Constitution of the Commonwealth and Chapter 66 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, as amended (the “General Obligation Statutes”), the obligation of the Lessee created by the Lease shall be a full general obligation of the Lessee and, for the prompt payment of the Lease Payments, the full faith, credit and revenue of the Lessee are hereby pledged. During the period the Lease is outstanding, there shall be and there hereby is levied on all the taxable property in the Lessee, in addition to all other taxes, without limitation as to rate, a direct tax annually in an amount sufficient to pay the Lease Payments on the Lease when and as due, it being hereby found and determined that current tax rates are within all applicable limitations. Said tax shall be and is hereby ordered computed, certified, levied and extended upon the tax duplicate and collected by the same officers in the same manner and at the same time that taxes for general purposes for each of said years are certified, extended and collected. Said tax shall be placed before and in preference to all other items and for the full amount thereof; provided, however, that in each year to the extent that the other taxes of the Lessee are available for the payment of the Lease Payments and are appropriated for such purpose, the amount of such direct tax upon all of the taxable property in the Lessee shall be reduced by the amount of such other taxes so available and appropriated.

There is hereby established, or it is acknowledged that there has heretofore been established, with the Lessee a sinking fund (the “Sinking Fund”). The funds derived from said tax levy hereby required or other available taxes shall be placed in the Sinking Fund and, together with interest collected on the same, are irrevocably pledged for the payment of all bonds or obligations issued under the General Obligation Statutes and all Tax Supported Leases, as defined in General Obligation Statutes, including the Lease herein authorized, when and as the same fall due. Amounts shall be transferred from the Sinking Fund to the Lessor at the times and in the amounts required by the Lease.

It is hereby certified that the foregoing ordinance provides for approval of a lease with Kentucky Association of Counties Leasing Trust, as administrator, and the bank, financial institution or finance corporation offering the lowest and best interest rate, as lessor for financing certain public improvements and provides a general obligation pledge to assess and levy sufficient taxes to comply with the obligations to make lease payments, establishes and maintains a sinking fund for the deposit and application of tax revenues, and makes certain designations regarding the Lease.

A complete copy of the ordinance may be reviewed at the office of the City of Williamsburg, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY

By: Teresa Black, City Clerk

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 861-5350 Operator Change #1

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, intends to revise permit number 861-5350 to change the operator. The operator presently approved in this permit is F-M Coal Corp, P.O. Box 1733, Corbin, KY 40702. The new operator will be Maverick Construction Inc., P.O. Box 1132, Corbin, KY 40702.

The operation is located 2.0 miles northeast of Goins in Knox and Whitley Counties. The operation is located 3.3 miles east of Kentucky Hwy. 92’s junction with Harpes Creek Road and located along Harpes Creek. The operation is located on the Frakes U.S.G.S. 7 ½ Minute Quadrangle Map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director of the Division Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601. All comments or objections must be received within fifteen (15) days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Clear Energy Corporation, P.O. Box 1385 LaFollette, TN 37766 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release on increments No’s 1 and 2 of Permit 918-0446 which was last issued on April 06, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 80.8 acres located 1.2 miles Northeast of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The permit area is approximately 1.1 miles Northeast of Watts Creek and 1.0 miles Northeast of Colonel Hollow Road’s intersection with Highway 26. The latitude is 36 degrees, 50 minutes and 34 seconds. The longitude is 84 degrees, 06 minutes and 17 seconds.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $115,100.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading and regrading, drainage control including initial seeding and mulching, and tree planting of disturbed and graded areas in accordance with the approved reclamation plan that was completed on 1/15/2016.

Written comments, objections and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by February 2, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 5, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by February 2, 2018.