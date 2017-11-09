Legal Notices for 11-8-17

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0403, RN-02

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P. O. Box 157, Bardstown, KY 40004, has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 507.68 acres located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties. The area is approximately 3.21 miles east from Hwy 92’s junction with Hwy 904 near the Goins community. The nearest stream is Long Fork.

The operation is located on the Frakes and Kayjay U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the area, contour strip and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area owner is Penn Virginia Resource Partners, L.P., 1 Cloverleaf Square, Suite E-3, Big Stone Gap,VA 24219.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 E. Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, #300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Shirl Williams was appointed Guardian on 10/02/2017 for Jasmine Williams (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Jeremy W. Bryant, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Amanda Cobb was appointed Guardian on 10/02/2017 for Robert Garland (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Blake D. Freeman, PO Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Amanda Cobb was appointed Guardian on 10/02/2017 for Danny Garland (a minor). The attorney for the guardian is Blake D. Freeman, PO Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Max A. Cox, 80 Cobb Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executor on 10/10/2017 for the estate of Flora Eunice Cox (deceased), 208 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Carol Rose, 840 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 10/31/2017 for the estate of Stephanie Beth Rose (deceased), 840 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of October, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY – WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769