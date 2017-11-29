Legal Notices for 11-29-17

NOTICE:

Walgreen Co., with a mailing address of P.O. Box 901, Deerfield, Illinois 60015, hereby declares its intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License and Transitional Malt Beverage License no later than December 1, 2017. The business to be licensed will be located at 1320 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701-2719 doing business as Rite Aid #1656. The 100% owner of Walgreen Co. is publicly-traded, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., 302 Wilmot Rd., MS #3353, Deerfield, Illinois 60015; Corporate Secretary of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Secretary of Walgreen Co., Collin G. Smyser, 1949 N. Burling St., Chicago, Illinois 60614; President, Pharmacy and Retail Operations and Director of Walgreen Co., Richard M. Ashworth, 76 Tournament Dr. N., Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047; Senior Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Director of Walgreen Co., Alan T. Nielsen, 1263 Williamsburg Ln., Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014; and Assistant Secretary of Walgreen Co., Amelia Legutki, 130 Homewood Avenue, Libertyville, Illinois 60048.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the approval of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increment 2 on Permit #918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 123 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 2 is Letters of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $5,000.00 and No. LC8010389 in the amount of $46,400.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release for Increment 1 on Permit #918-0467, which was last issued on August 3, 2017. The application covers an area of approximately 112.69 acres located 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek in Whitley County KY. The permit area is approximately 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek.

The Permit area is approximately .5 miles east of the intersection KY 1673(3C Loop Rd.) and KY Hwy. 92 The latitude is 36° 41’ 10” and the Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is KY Bond Pool No. BP-10119-17 in the amount of $44,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in March of 2014.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2017 Whitley County Oil, Gas and Clay bills will be due and payable beginning December 1, 2017. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill. If you wish a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for Oil, Gas and Clay bills:

2% Discount- If paid by December 31, 2017

Face Amount- If paid by January 31, 2018

5% Penalty- If paid by February 28, 2018

21% Penalty- If paid after February 28, 2018

All Oil, Gas, and Clay bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by May 15, 2018.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, P.O. Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769