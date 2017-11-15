Legal Notices for 11-15-17

NOTICE:

Joe E. and Michael S. Jones, 1499 S Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 hereby declares intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage License no later than November 20, 2017. The business to be licensed will be located at 1499 S Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 doing business as Southside Tobacco Shack.

The owners are as follows: Owner, Joe E. Jones of 2290 Hwy 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769; and Owner, Michael S. Jones of 81 Rose Ln, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY UTILITIES COMMISSION

WATER AND SEWER RATES INCREASE

This notice announces a public hearing, to be held by City Utilities Commission, to receive comments and input for the proposed water and sewer rates increase.

All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing. Oral comments will be heard and written statements will be accepted. The public hearing will be held at the following location and time:

Corbin City Hall Meeting Room, 805 S. Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701 on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Persons having questions about the public hearing should contact: City Utilities Commission, 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701, (606) 528-4026. If an accommodation is needed for a disability in order to participate in this activity, please notify the above at least seven days prior to the event.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase III Bond Release for Increment 2 on Permit #918-0464, which was last issued on October 9, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 123 acres located 1.5 miles northwest of Frakes, KY in Whitley County.

The permit area is approximately 0.8 miles northeast from Mud Creek Road’s junction with KY 1595 and located along Doolin Branch. The latitude is 36° 39’ 08”. The Longitude is 83° 57’ 16”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 2 is Letters of Credit No. LC8011560 in the amount of $5,000.00 and No. LC8010389 in the amount of $46,400.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in November of 2012.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release for Increment 1 on Permit #918-0467, which was last issued on August 3, 2017. The application covers an area of approximately 112.69 acres located 2.81 miles southwest of the community of Jellico Creek in Whitley County KY. The permit area is approximately 1.21 miles southwest of the confluence of Pleasant Run Creek and Jellico Creek.

The Permit area is approximately .5 miles east of the intersection KY 1673(3C Loop Rd.) and KY Hwy. 92 The latitude is 36° 41’ 10” and the Longitude is 84° 16’ 54”.

The bond now in effect on Increment 1 is KY Bond Pool No. BP-10119-17 in the amount of $44,500.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding mulching and tree planting. Reclamation work was completed in March of 2014.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by January 5, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on January 8, 2018, at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by January 5, 2018.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0403, RN-02

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Nally & Hamilton Enterprises, Inc., P. O. Box 157, Bardstown, KY 40004, has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 507.68 acres located 4.61 miles southwest of Kayjay in Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties. The area is approximately 3.21 miles east from Hwy 92’s junction with Hwy 904 near the Goins community. The nearest stream is Long Fork.

The operation is located on the Frakes and Kayjay U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the area, contour strip and auger methods of surface mining. The surface area owner is Penn Virginia Resource Partners, L.P., 1 Cloverleaf Square, Suite E-3, Big Stone Gap,VA 24219.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 E. Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, KY 40741. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, #300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601.