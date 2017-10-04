Posted On October 4, 2017 By Jennifer Benfield

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE FOR THE YEAR 2017

Ordinance 17-003

Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the 2017 tax rate for Real Property shall be $0.3220 per $100 dollar valuation. Personal Property including automobiles shall be $0.4306 per $100 dollar valuation.

Any City Property taxes unpaid as of January 1, 2018 shall be assessed a penalty of Ten (10) percent, as well as interest at the rate of six (6) percent until paid.

First Reading: September 25, 2017

Second Reading: September 26, 2017

Published: September 27, 2017

Roddy Harrison, Mayor

Attest: Teresa Black, City Clerk

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5171, Renewal

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway, Suite B, Bristol, VA 24202, has applied for a renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 2.8 miles east of Hollyhill in McCreary and Whitley Counties, Kentucky. The operation disturbs 0.0 acres and underlies 1358.5 acres for a total of 1358.5 acres within the permit boundary.

The operation lies on Buck’s Branch approximately 2.1 miles southwest of State Rt. 92 intersection with State Rt. 1898 and 1.7 miles west of the confluence of Bucks Branch and Jellico Creek. The Latitude is 36 degrees, 39 minutes, and 32 seconds, and the Longitude is 84 degrees, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds.

The operation is located on the Hollyhill USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The land overlying underground operations areas are owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40906. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601.

This is the final advertisement of this application. All comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

PERMIT NO. 918-0472

In accordance with the provisions of 405 KAR 16:120, Section 3, Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. Corbin, KY 40701, phone No. (606) 523-9760, proposes the following blasting schedule. The blasting site will be conducted on Increment 1 only.

The area is located 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County at latitude 36° 50’20” and longitude 84’0521”. The area lies north and northwest of the intersection of Colonel Hollow County Road and State Route 26 and the intersection of the Imperial Hollow stream and State Route 511. Detonations of explosives are proposed to occur from sunrise to sunset and from Monday through Saturday for the period beginning, September 2017 through, September 2018.

Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs and barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least ten minutes prior to each detonation. The warning signal shall consist of three long blasts on a siren five minutes prior to the detonation. The blast warning signal will consist of three short blasts on the siren one minute prior to detonation. The all clear signal shall consist of one long blast on a siren following the inspection of the blast site. All roads leading to or near the blast site will remain closed until the all clear signal is given. The warning and all clear signals will be audible within one-half mile from the blast point. The above notice of blasting schedule will be published in the News-Journal at least ten (10) days, but not more than thirty (30) days before beginning blasting.

Copies of the above blasting schedule will be mailed to the regional KDSMRE office in Middlesboro, Ky., to the Whitley County Judge Executive, to all local utilities and to each resident within one-half mile of the blasting site at least 10 days prior to, but no sooner than 30 days prior to begin ning blasting. 40-1-X

NOTICE:

Wilma Croley, PO Box 221, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administrator over Flossie Paul, 4187 Browns Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Herstle Aaron Gilreath, 2216 Keswick Road, was appointed as administrator over Venna Duncan Gast, 2216 Keswick Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Patsy Dunavan, 1389 Chestnut Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator over Della Marie O’Brien estate, 716 West 5th Street, Corbin KY 40701.

Shirley Foley, PO Box 627, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator over Kenny Foley estate, PO Box 627, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Katherine Rogers, 2545 Covington Circle, Sevierville, TN. 37876 was appointed as administrator over Bryan Keith Mattie estate, TN. Local Agent Dillard Mattie.

Phillip Merl Carpenter, 311 CO. RD 213, Athens, TN. 37303 appointed as administrator over Merl Carpenter estate, 1490 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

John D Broome, 376 North 10th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator of Mavis F Broome estate, 376 North 10th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Lee Hensley, 1626 High Top Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator of Ernest Lee Hensley estate, 1626 High Top Rd, Corbin, KY 40701.

Danny Asher, 4501 R Drive South East, Leroy, MI 49051 and Joyce Bess, 2350 Three Mile Road, Athen, MI 49011 was appointed as administrator of Timothy Allen Kane, 32 Lynn Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Local Agent Kim Frost

30 Day Layover:

Estate of Dennis D Barton

All person having claims against the said estate are required same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointement.

Given under my hand September 29, 2017.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Court

Williamsburg KY 40769

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

The Corbin City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 5:00 PM at Corbin City Hall, 2nd floor courtroom, 805 S. Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701 to consider comments and conduct a public hearing on a zone map amendment request to rezone approximately 149.25 acres of property owned by the Tri-County Industrial Development Authority and Willow Creek Farms, LLC from Industrial Park District (IP) to Public Semi-Public District (P-1). These properties are located on Buchanan Blvd. between Opportunity Drive and Kentucky State Route 3041 (by-pass) (75 Buchanan Blvd.), and also at the intersection of Opportunity/Allison Boulevard and Kentucky State Route 3041 (121 Buchanan Blvd.) and at the intersection of Kentucky State Route 3041 and Young’s Creek Road (44 Young’s Creek Road). For further information on this zone map amendment request and for persons with a disability who need assistance to participate in the above hearing, please contact Mike Mahan via the Corbin Planning Office (606) 523-6507, Marlon Sams, Corbin City Manager (606) 523-6502 or Bruce Carpenter, Corbin Tri- County Joint Industrial Development Authority at (606) 528-6390.

PUBLIC NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

Whitley County has been awarded a Land Water Conservation Fund Grant from the National Park Service and the Department for Local Government, for the purpose of building a boat ramp along the Cumberland River in Whitley County. The contract for this work will include all earthwork and construction associated with the actual ramp. Work concerning the access road and the parking area will be done by the Whitley County Fiscal Court. The ramp will be built under the direction and supervision of the Whitley County Fiscal Court.

Bid specifications and engineering plans can be obtained at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, Whitley County Courthouse, 210 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, (606) 549-6000, during regular business hours. The specifications and plans will also be posted on the Whitley County Fiscal Court website: http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp .

There will be a pre-bid meeting at 2:00 p.m., October, 9, 2017, in the Whitley County Fiscal Courtroom. ALL BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE PRE-BID MEETING. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., October 16, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting at 6:00 p.m., October 17, 2017. PRINT (Croley Bend Boat Ramp) on the front of the envelope.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $344,913.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $344,913.00 will be held on 10/17/17 at 6:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Special Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT (OWNER) will receive proposals for water barrier of patio wall system at the Whitley County Judicial Center in Williamsburg, KY 40769. Work is to be performed in accordance with plans and specification provided by Murphy Group, INC. (Architect).

Before BID, mandatory site visit must be scheduled through the Judge Executive’s Office by contacting Mr. Matt Mills, 606 545-2236.

Questions should be directed in writing to:

Whitley County Fiscal Court

P.O. Box 237

Williamsburg, KY 40769

PHONE: (606) 549-6000

FAX: (606) 549-6095

Bids will be due no later than Oct 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM to Whitley County Fiscal Court, and will be received by the following method: Hand delivered to Whitley County Judge Pat White office or mailed to PO Box 237, Williamsburg, Ky 40769. No Bidder may withdraw a bid submitted for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening of bids.

The Project is to be complete within 120 calendar days from the date of the official Notice to Proceed.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Notice Of Public Hearing

City of Corbin

The City of Corbin will hold a public hearing at The Corbin Government Center, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 33.90 cents on real property and 38.14 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2016-2017 was 32.80 cents on real property and 34.67cents on personal property and produced revenue of $1,462,937.00. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 33.90 cents on real property and 38.14 cents on personal property is expected to produce $1,531,408.00 at 100% collection rate. Of this amount $0 is from new and personal property. The compensating rate including exonerations for 2017-2018 is 32.60 cents on real property and 36.68 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $1,472,682.00 at 100% collection rate.

The general areas to which revenue of $68,471.00 above 2016-2017 revenue is to be allocated is as follows: Equipment.