Posted On October 19, 2017 By Jennifer Benfield

INTENT TO SELL

Intend to sell 2005 Ford Taurus VIN# 1FAFP53U25A216618, owner Ronnie Whicker or Katie King. Gilbert Tire selling for storage fee. Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, KY 40701.

INVITATION FOR BID: #16-Oct-17. Project: Design-Build Project Pre-Engineered Steel Canopy. The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is accepting bids for the following work: Furnish and install a Pre-Engineered Steel canopy to cover fully restored cosmetic rolling stock that includes an L&N steam engine, coal tender and caboose.CONTACT TOURSIM COMMISSION OFFICE FOR BID PACKET-BID FORM IS REQUIRED. Bids will be accepted Monday thru Friday 9am-4:30pm. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT BIDS 4:00pm Thursday November 9, 2017 . Submit bids to: Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, P.O. Box 956 Corbin, KY 40702 (Mail) or maggy@corbinkytourism.com. Questions regarding the bid specifications should be directed to Maggy Kriebel at 606-528-8860.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $344,913.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $344,913.00 was passed on 10/17/17. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. AMERICAN HIGHWALL MINING LLC, 9180461, 9/27/2017.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments No. 4 and 5 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on November 3rd 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 497.44 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $129,000.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $129,000.00 is included in this application for release. Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $272,500.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in February 2017.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 12/01/2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 12/04/2017 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 12/01/2017.