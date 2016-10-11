By Jennifer Benfield

ADVERTISEMENT TO SOLICIT SEALED BIDS

The Williamsburg Independent School District Board of Education has authorized the sale by sealed bid of the following parcel of land:

13.87 +- Acres (South Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 / Hwy 296)

The BOE will start accepting bids immediately upon the publishing of this ad and will accept sealed bids until 3:30 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. Bids shall be delivered either in person or to the WISD Board of Education in care of Amon W. Couch, District Superintendent, 1000 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Bids must be in a sealed envelope clearly marked.

At 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2016, all bids received shall be opened in the Superintendent’s office at the above address and the amount of each bid recorded. No final decision as to the winning bid will be made on that day. That decision will be made at a later date. Any and all bids may be rejected.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Public auction to sell a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta VIN#3VWRM

71K08M084105 for repair and storage bill at Gambrel Toyota, 311 East Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin, KY. Date will be October 21, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0444, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for a surface coal mining and reclamation operation affecting 72.7 acres located 2.0 miles southeast of Siler in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.57 miles east from KY 92’s junction with Limestone Branch Road and located 0.37 mile south of Poplar Creek on Little Round Mountain.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes and Saxton, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use the area method of surface mining. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Penn Virginia Resource GP, LLC.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0434 Renewal

In accordance with the provision of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, LLC, P.O. Box 1539, Chilhowie, VA 24319 has applied for a renewal to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 1.0 miles southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky. The existing operation disturbs approximately 75 acres and will underlie 103 acres for a total of 178 acres.

The renewal area is approximately 1.2 miles east of the junction of Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 and located on Helton Hollow of Jacks Fork of Watts Creek.

The operation is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Bart Davis, Barbara Roberts and Daymond & Joyce Helton.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that Larry D. Harville, 894 Hoss McCullah Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769, has filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to construct a general merchandise retail store. The property is located immediately northeast of the KY Hwy 904 and KY Hwy 92 intersection, approximately 5.2 miles east of Williamsburg, KY, near the northwestern bank of the Cumberland River. Any comments or objections concerning this application shall be directed to: Kentucky Division of Water, Surface Water Permit Branch, Flood Plain Management Section 300 Sower Boulevard Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Phone: (502) 564-3410.

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that Donald Allen Smith, 26 Wofford Church Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769, has filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to construct a general merchandise retail store. The property is located immediately northeast of the KY Hwy 904 and KY Hwy 92 intersection, approximately 5.2 miles east of Williamsburg, KY, near the northwestern bank of the Cumberland River. Any comments or objections concerning this application shall be directed to: Kentucky Division of Water, Surface Water Permit Branch, Flood Plain Management Section 300 Sower Boulevard Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Phone: (502) 564-3410.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Sandra Mills, 3490 Fergus Park, Lexington, KY 40509 was appointed Executrix on 09/12/2016 for the estate of Marvin Mills (deceased), 909 Crest Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Mary-Ann Smyth, PO Box 425, Corbin, KY 40702.

Suzanne Michelle Culler, 890 Rosetown Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 09/12/2016 for the estate of Marcella Angeline Barton (deceased), 908 Rosetown Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Michael Addison, 145 Stoneybrook Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 09/12/2016 for the estate of Elaine K. Emmons (deceased), 308 Lara Place, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Administrator is Keisha C. Feltner, 606 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Robert Childress, 126 East Walnut Street, Richmond, KY 40475 was appointed Administrator on 09/12/2016 for the estate of Harold Childress (deceased), 1904 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Administrator is Shane Romines, PO Box 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Sherrie Thomas, 3012 McNeil Corn Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed Administratrix on 09/12/2016 for the estate of Dorotha Monhollen (deceased), 7481 Meadow Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. Attorney for the Administratrix is Jeffrey K. Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Olivia Myers, 451 Jasper Jamboree Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 09/26/2016 for the estate of Ronnie Dale Black (deceased), 315 Corinth Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Lori Cloud, 198 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 09/26/2016 for the estate of Gladys Cloud (deceased), 198 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the Executrix is Joshua Lowe, 109 West First Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Robert Jamison, 26W270 Cooley Avenue, Winfield, IL 60190 was appointed Administrator on 09/26/2016 for the estate of Lawrence Robert Jamison (deceased), 1415 Cumberland Falls Highway Lot 28, Corbin, KY 40701.

Donald Edward Satterfield, 12 Ravenwood Estates, London, KY 40741 was appointed Administrator on 09/26/2016 for the estate of Donald Lee Satterfield (deceased), 539 Satterfield Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2016.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS – WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Donna Kathryn Hinkle has filed the final settlement for the estate of Bennett E. Hinkle (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on November 7th, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2016.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of September, 2016.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Public Notice

Butchs Markets, LLC, PO Box 1087, Williamsburg, KY 40769 hereby declares intentions to apply for a Non-Quota Retail Malt Beverage Package License no later than October 20, 2016. The business to be licensed will be located at 937 Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 doing business as Butchs Markets.

The members are as follows: Member, John Davenport, 494 McGhee St., Jellico, Tennessee 37762; Member, Tina Davenport, 494 McGhee St., Jellico, Tennessee 37762.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

Public Notice

Williamsburg Liquors, LLC, 965 S Highway 25 W, Suite 26, Williamsburg, KY 40769 hereby declares intentions to apply for a Quota Retail License (Liquor/Wine), NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license(s) no later than October 19, 2016. The business to be licensed will be located at 965 S Highway 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 doing business as Williamsburg Liquors.

The members are as follows: Member, Matt Mills, 194 Anna Lane, London, KY 40744; Member, Jerry Strong, 259 Indian Hills Estates, Gray, KY 40734.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

Public Notice

Aayan, Inc., 688 S Hwy 25 W, Ste 4, Williamsburg, KY 40769 hereby declares intentions to apply for a Quota Retail Package and NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license(s) no later than 10-10-16. The business to be licensed will be located at 688 S Hwy 25 W, Ste 4, Williamsburg, KY 40769 doing business as Patriot Liquors.

The president is as follows: President, Hitesh Kumar Patel of 263 Loren Drive, Science Hill, KY 42553.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

3149_001

statement-of-ownership-16

