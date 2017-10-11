Posted On October 11, 2017 By Jennifer Benfield

Brenda Buttery, 126 Clarence Powers Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 hereby declares intention to apply for a Quota Retail Drink License no later than October 13, 2017. The business to be licensed will be located at 899 South Hwy 26, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 doing business as Jake’s Ole Ice House Bar and Lounge.

The owner(s) are as follows: Owner, Brenda Buttery, 126 Clarence Powers Rd., Rockholds, KY 40759.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

Felts’ Music Place, Inc., 4676 5th Street Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention to apply for a Quota Retail Drink License no later than October 13, 2017. The business to be licensed will be located at 4676 5th Street Rd, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Felts’ Music Place.

The owners are as follows: Owner, Patsy Felts, 4676 5th Street Rd, Corbin, KY 40701; Owner, Leland Felts, 4676 5th Street Rd, Corbin, KY 40701; General Manager, Chuck Felts, 4672 5th Street Rd, Corbin, KY 40701.

INTENT TO SELL

Intend to sell 2005 Ford Taurus VIN# 1FAFP53U25A216618, owner Ronnie Whicker or Katie King. Gilbert Tire selling for storage fee. Gilbert Tire, 9252 US Hwy 25 S, Corbin, KY 40701.

An action as been filed in the Whitley Circuit Court by Casey Brock Patrick as Executor of the Ancillary Estate of Norma B. Patrick; and Casey Brock Patrick; and Jason Eldon Patrick against Unknown Heirs (and their Spouses) of Eliza Tolliver’ and Unknown Spouse of Lola Douglas. This involves an interest in land that was owned by Norma Patrick and previously owned by Eliza Tolliver and which Lola Douglas had an interest in upon the death of Eliza Tolliver. The property is located at 403 Pine Street, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky. Please contact the law office of Adam T. Howard, 225 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 606-549-9797, if you have any information about the heirs or beneficiaries of the estate of Eliza Tolliver, deceased, or the unknown spouse of Lola Douglas.

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Pamela Ann Hill, 677 Alsip Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 9/18/17 for the estate of Mildred Ann McGhee (deceased), 677 Alsip Trail, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Jeffrey K. Hill, PO Box 1182, Corbin, KY 40702.

Mark E. Eaton, 2009 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701 and Dorothy E. Fortune, P.O. Box 54, Erwin, TN 37650 were appointed Co-executors on 9/18/17 for the estate of Betty Ruth Eaton (deceased), 2009 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

Robert Daniel III, 705 W 5th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executor on 9/25/2017 for the estate of Martha Lee Johnson Daniel (deceased), 44 Twinbrook Lane, Corbin, KY 40701.

Bobbie Rose was appointed Guardian on 9/25/2017 for Colton Rose (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Brad C. Freeman, P.O. Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Angelina Lester, 1535 Hwy 26, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 9/25/2017 for the estate of Jason Ray Lester (deceased), 1535 Hwy 26, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Brad Freeman, PO Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40702.

Doris K. Moore, 1401 Tanglewood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 9/25/2017 for the estate of Vernon H. Moore (deceased), 1401 Tanglewood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Steven Moore, 1401 Sherwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 29th day of September, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Deborah Santos has filed the final settlement for the estate of Edith Lanham (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 11/13/2017 at 10:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to November 1st, 2017.

The Hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 29th day of September, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increments No. 4 and 5 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on November 3rd 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 497.44 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $129,000.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $129,000.00 is included in this application for release. Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $272,500.00. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in February 2017.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 12/01/2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 12/04/2017 at 9:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 12/01/2017.

