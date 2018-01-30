Legal Notices for 1-31-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0478, Amendment No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The amendment will add 74.36 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 145.92 surface acres within the amended permit area.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY 3423 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Gary McKeehan, Glenn Miller, James E. Harris and Jeff Canada. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of mining. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Springtown Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

INVITATION TO BID

Whitley County has been awarded a grant from the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, for the purpose of cleaning illegal dumpsites within the county. The dumps will be removed under the direction of the Whitley County Fiscal Court.

Bid proposals and any additional information can be obtained at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, Whitley County Courthouse, 210 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, (606) 549-6000, during regular business hours. The proposals will also be posted on the Whitley County Fiscal Court website: http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp .

There will be a pre-bid meeting at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 12, 2018, in the Whitley County Fiscal Courtroom. All bidders are required to attend the pre-bid meeting. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., February 19, 2018, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting at 6:00 p.m., February 20, 2018. PRINT (Dump Cleanup) on the front of the envelope.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bides. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

LEGAL NOTIFICATION

The City of Williamsburg, under authority of Article VI of the City’s Sewer Use Ordinance, has issued a NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE to:

PILOT TRAVEL CENTERS

481 WEST HIGHWAY 92

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

The Notice is for violations of their WASTEWATER CONTRIBUTION PERMIT (Permit No. 001-03-96). Violations included discharging wastewater with Ammonia (Nitrogen) concentrations exceeding the 25 mg/L permit limitation. Specific sample results for Ammonia (Nitrogen) were as follows:

DATE SAMPLED CONCENTRATION (mg/l)

July 28, 2017 55.2

October 10, 2017 54.8

November 7, 2017 26.1

December 6, 2017 64.6

Pilot is engaged in ongoing remedial action to reduce the Ammonia (Nitrogen) concentrations.