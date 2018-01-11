Legal Notices for 1-3-18













NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Clear Energy Corporation, P.O. Box 1385 LaFollette, TN 37766 has applied for a Phase II and Phase III Bond Release on increments No’s 1 and 2 of Permit 918-0446 which was last issued on April 06, 2015. The application covers an area of approximately 80.8 acres located 1.2 miles Northeast of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The permit area is approximately 1.1 miles Northeast of Watts Creek and 1.0 miles Northeast of Colonel Hollow Road’s intersection with Highway 26. The latitude is 36 degrees, 50 minutes and 34 seconds. The longitude is 84 degrees, 06 minutes and 17 seconds.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $115,100.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading and regrading, drainage control including initial seeding and mulching, and tree planting of disturbed and graded areas in accordance with the approved reclamation plan that was completed on 1/15/2016.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections and request for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 by February 2, 2018.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 5, 2018 at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by February 2, 2018.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0496, Renewal #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC., P.O. Box 203; Clairfield, Tennessee 37715 (Phone: 423-784-6445), has applied for a renewal of an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located at Hatfield Gap and Highway 190, in Whitley County. The operation disturbs 275.10 surface acres and 264.90 acres of underground for a total of 494.40 acres within the permit boundary.

The proposed renewal is located approximately 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY 190 and the permit area is located approximately 0.47 miles southeast of Tiny Branch Stream.

The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7.5 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the combination of surface and auger mining. The property owners affected by the surface and auger mining in this permit are Lynn Hamblin, Norma Lowe, Dallas Shackelford, Lambdin Heirs, Jerry Hatfield, Charles King and Mountain River Farms, LLC. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public roads 1210, Tiny Branch Spur and 1213 General Lowe. The operation will involve closure of the public roads for a period of one month or longer as necessary to make improvements to the roads.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Corbin Nursing Home, Inc., dba Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Corbin, Kentucky, is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin. Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin, Inc., dba Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, Corbin, Kentucky, is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin. Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Williamsburg Nursing Home, dba Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Williamsburg, Kentucky, is licensed by the state of Kentucky as a Nursing Facility, and is certified for participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Residents are admitted and served equally without regard to race, color, or national origin.Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer