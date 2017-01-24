By Jennifer Benfield

TO WHOM IT CONCERNS: I, Debra Jones, is no longer responsible for any debt other then my own signature and no longer responsible for any debts made by Floyd Jones as of 10-15-16.

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180476, 12/22/2016.

JAK Investments, LLC, 1207 7th Street Rd., Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than 2-1-17. The business to be licensed will be located at 207 S Main St., Corbin, KY 40701 doing business as The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery. The (owner(s); Principal Officers and Directors; Limited Partners; or Members) are as follows: Co-owner, John Baker, of 1207 7th Street Rd., Corbin, KY 40701; Co-owner, Kristin Smith, of 509 Faulkner Bend Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

Pursuant to Application #APE20170001

Agency Interest # 4210 / Permit #118-00010

The Energy and Environmental Cabinet, Division of Waste Management has received a permit renewal application from Tri-County Landfill, LLC located in Whitley County. The landfill is in post closure care.

The applicant proposes to extend the expiration date of their solid waste landfill permit, #118-00010, to June 12, 2022.

The landfill can be accessed from the intersection of KY 6 and KY 26 in Woodbine, KY; travel west on KY 26 for approx. 1 mile to right onto Lloyd Hollow road.

The name and address of the permit applicant is:

Waste Management of Kentucky, LLC

1700 N. Broad Street

Fairborn, Ohio 45324

Contact Person: Robin Jones

Telephone: (937) 318-5342

The name and address of the facility is:

Tri-County Landfill, LLC

Lloyd Hollow Road

Corbin, Kentucky 40701

The permit application is being processed at the following address:

Division of Waste Management

Solid Waste Branch

300 Sower Blvd.

Frankfort, KY 40601

The application and related information can be reviewed at the Division of Waste Management’s Frankfort office between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM weekdays by appointment only. To make an appointment or request information, submit a written request to DEP.KORA@ky.gov at least 72 hours prior to the desired review date. Please include the Agency Interest No. 4210 and Application No. APE20170001 in an email request.

Anyone wishing to make comments on the permit renewal should submit them in writing to Danny Anderson, P.E., Division of Waste Management, Solid Waste Branch, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, no later than the close of business on February 24, 2017, the end of the 30-day public comment period. Please reference Agency Interest No. 4210 and APE20170001 on any correspondence.

The Cabinet does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity, ancestry, age, disability, or veteran status. The Cabinet provides, on request, reasonable accommodations necessary to afford individuals with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in all services, programs, and activities. To request alternate formats for printed information, contact Deborah DeLong at (502) 782-6351 or Anita Young at (502) 782-6482. Publication of this notice is pursuant to KRS 224.40-310.