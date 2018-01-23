Legal Notices for 1-24-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0496, Renewal #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC., P.O. Box 203; Clairfield, Tennessee 37715 (Phone: 423-784-6445), has applied for a renewal of an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located at Hatfield Gap and Highway 190, in Whitley County. The operation disturbs 275.10 surface acres and 264.90 acres of underground for a total of 494.40 acres within the permit boundary.

The proposed renewal is located approximately 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY 190 and the permit area is located approximately 0.47 miles southeast of Tiny Branch Stream.

The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7.5 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the combination of surface and auger mining. The property owners affected by the surface and auger mining in this permit are Lynn Hamblin, Norma Lowe, Dallas Shackelford, Lambdin Heirs, Jerry Hatfield, Charles King and Mountain River Farms, LLC. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public roads 1210, Tiny Branch Spur and 1213 General Lowe. The operation will involve closure of the public roads for a period of one month or longer as necessary to make improvements to the roads.

This is the final advertisement of this application, all comments, objections and/or request for a permit conference must be received within 30 days of this date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0478, Amendment No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The amendment will add 74.36 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 145.92 surface acres within the amended permit area.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY 3423 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Gary McKeehan, Glenn Miller, James E. Harris and Jeff Canada. The operation will use the contour and auger methods of mining. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Springtown Road. The operation will not involve relocation or closure of the public road.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE:

Please take notice that the City of Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky, provides the following statement pursuant KRS 424.220 and KRS 91A.040 (6). The City of Williamsburg has completed its annual audit for the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 and copies are on file with the City of Williamsburg. A copy will be provided upon request at a cost not to exceed 25 cents per page. For those individuals who wish to view said audit, a copy can be viewed at:

City of Williamsburg, City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Pursuant to KRS 65A.080 (2) the Williamsburg Tourism Commission has completed its most recent audit (FY 2016-2017) and is on file with the City of Williamsburg. For those individuals who wish to view said audit, a copy is available at the:

City of Williamsburg, City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 9180447, 12/18/2017; KOPPER GLO MINING LLC, 9180495, 12/12/2017