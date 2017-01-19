By Jennifer Benfield

TO WHOM IT CONCERNS: I, Debra Jones, is no longer responsible for any debt other then my own signature and no longer responsible for any debts made by Floyd Jones as of 10-15-16.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2016-2017, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $212,980.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $212,980.00 was passed on 01/17/17. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase I, II and III Bond Release on Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on November 03, 2016. Increment No. 1 covers an area of approximately 5.2 acres located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockholds in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”.The longitude is 84° 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 1 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which the remaining of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 1 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the August 2014.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by February 17, 2017.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 20, 2017 at 9:00a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 17, 2017.