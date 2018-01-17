Legal Notices for 1-17-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0496, Renewal #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC., P.O. Box 203; Clairfield, Tennessee 37715 (Phone: 423-784-6445), has applied for a renewal of an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located at Hatfield Gap and Highway 190, in Whitley County. The operation disturbs 275.10 surface acres and 264.90 acres of underground for a total of 494.40 acres within the permit boundary.

The proposed renewal is located approximately 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY 190 and the permit area is located approximately 0.47 miles southeast of Tiny Branch Stream.

The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7.5 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the combination of surface and auger mining. The property owners affected by the surface and auger mining in this permit are Lynn Hamblin, Norma Lowe, Dallas Shackelford, Lambdin Heirs, Jerry Hatfield, Charles King and Mountain River Farms, LLC. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public roads 1210, Tiny Branch Spur and 1213 General Lowe. The operation will involve closure of the public roads for a period of one month or longer as necessary to make improvements to the roads.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

SECTION 106

PUBLIC NOTICE

East Kentucky Network, LLC dba Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower located at Approx. 0.70 miles northwest of intersection of Radio Trail and Mt. Morgan Road, Williamsburg, Whitley County, KY, 40769, at Latitude N36° 44’ 45.1435”, Longitude W84° 11’ 22.5594”. The tower is proposed to be a self-support design and 310’ tall. East Kentucky Network seeks comments from all interested persons on the impact of the tower on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, or culture, that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Specific information about the project, including the historic preservation reviews that East Kentucky Network is conducting pursuant to the rules of the Federal Communications Commission (47 C.F.R. Sections 1.1307(4)) and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (36 C.F.R. Part 800) will be made available to interested persons who request the information from the contact below. All questions, comments, and correspondence should be directed to Virginia Janssen at Dynamic Environmental Associates, Inc., 3850 Lake Street, Suite C, Macon, GA 31204, 877-968-4787, Sec106@DynamicEnvironmental.com within 30 days from the date of this publication. Re: 21801006

NOTICE:

Si Senor LLC, 4481 N US Hwy 25, East Bernstadt, KY 40729 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ-2 Retail Drink License no later than 01-25-2018. The business to be licensed will be located at 1600 S Main St, Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Si Senior. The managing member is Imer Lopez of 4481 N US Hwy 25, East Bernstadt, KY 40729.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. Of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids for mowing services for the 2018 mowing season. Please visit the District website, www.whitley.kyschools.us to obtain more information and a mowing bid packet. Please note in the bid packet, pre-bid meeting and insurance requirements.

Your sealed bid must be labeled “MOWING BID” and submitted to the Whitley County Board of Education at 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY during regular office hours from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Bid deadline is, February 2, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

BID NOTICE:

The Whitley County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids on remaining stones (to be sold as a lot and not individually) from the former Pleasant View Elementary School. Please visit the District website, www.whitley.

kyschools.us to view pictures of this item. For additional information please contact John Siler at 606-524-2109.

Your sealed bid must be labeled “SURPLUS PROPERTY-PLEASANT VIEW STONE”, and include the amount of the bid along with your name, address, and phone number. Submit your sealed bid to the Whitley County Board of Education at 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY during regular office hours from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Bid deadline is January 31, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. The Whitley County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.