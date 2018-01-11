Legal Notices for 1-10-18













NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application No. 918-0496, Renewal #1

In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC., P.O. Box 203; Clairfield, Tennessee 37715 (Phone: 423-784-6445), has applied for a renewal of an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located at Hatfield Gap and Highway 190, in Whitley County. The operation disturbs 275.10 surface acres and 264.90 acres of underground for a total of 494.40 acres within the permit boundary.

The proposed renewal is located approximately 0.75 miles southwest of the intersection of Tiny Branch Spur and KY 190 and the permit area is located approximately 0.47 miles southeast of Tiny Branch Stream.

The operation is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7.5 minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the combination of surface and auger mining. The property owners affected by the surface and auger mining in this permit are Lynn Hamblin, Norma Lowe, Dallas Shackelford, Lambdin Heirs, Jerry Hatfield, Charles King and Mountain River Farms, LLC. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of public roads 1210, Tiny Branch Spur and 1213 General Lowe. The operation will involve closure of the public roads for a period of one month or longer as necessary to make improvements to the roads.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

REQUEST FOR BID PROPOSAL

AMBULANCE

Sealed Proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the purchase of a 2017 or 2018 Chevrolet 3500 Type I Ambulance (DEMO) and/or 2017/2018 Ford F350 Type I Ambulance (DEMO). Ambulance must be available for delivery on or before March 31, 2018.

Agency must submit their SEALED bids to the Whitley County Judge/Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, bids may also be mailed to Whitley County Judge/Executive at P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, on or before 10:00 a.m. local time on January 22, 2018, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at a special meeting at 6:00 pm on January 23, 2018. Bid envelops shall be marked “ Ambulance Bid ” on the front of the envelope or package. Bids must be submitted on RFP Form.

Specifications for proposal can be located at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

SECTION 106

PUBLIC NOTICE

East Kentucky Network, LLC dba Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower located at 658 Harold Leforce Road, Williamsburg, Whitley County, KY, 40769, at Latitude N36° 48’ 44.5299”, Longitude W84° 10’ 02.5765”. The tower is proposed to be a self-support design and 310’ tall. East Kentucky Network seeks comments from all interested persons on the impact of the tower on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, or culture, that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Specific information about the project, including the historic preservation reviews that East Kentucky Network is conducting pursuant to the rules of the Federal Communications Commission (47 C.F.R. Sections 1.1307(4)) and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (36 C.F.R. Part 800) will be made available to interested persons who request the information from the contact below. All questions, comments, and correspondence should be directed to Virginia Janssen at Dynamic Environmental Associates, Inc., 3850 Lake Street, Suite C, Macon, GA 31204, 877-968-4787, Sec106@DynamicEnvironmental.com within 30 days from the date of this publication. Re: 21712026.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Scott Lange was appointed Administrator on 12/12/2017 for the estate of Carol Marvel (deceased). The attorney and local agent for the Administrator is M. Seth Reeves, PO Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jamie Leigh Sears, 580 Skillet Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 was appointed Executrix on 12/18/2017 for the estate of Norma Jean Barton (deceased), 261 Fairview Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Wesley R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of December, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Charles Durham and Gary Durham filed the final settlement for the estate of Mary J. Cobb (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 2/5/2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Ruth Fuson filed the final settlement for the estate of Denton M. Fuson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 2/5/2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to February 1st, 2018.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of December, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Amy Smith, 10 Jack Powers Rd, Frakes, KY 40940 was appointed administrator over the estate of Harrison Smith, 220 Archer Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Kimberly Frost, 201 N Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as a Public Administrator over the estate of David Adam Cox, 6667 East KY Hwy 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Sandra Croley Denney, 828 Commonwealth Ave., Strawberry Plains, TN 37871 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of June Croley, 303 North 10th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Arvilla S. Martin, 222 S Eagle Creek Dr., Lexington, KY 40515 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Lohren F. Martin, 100 North Poplar Ave., Corbin, KY 40701.

Michael Owens, PO Box 10, Corbin, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator over the estate of Earl Arthur Clark, 489 Deering Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Rebecca Partin, 345 Cliff End Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Joseph Wayne Charles Partin, 345 Cliff End Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tracy Duty, 85 Barber Shop Road, was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Norma Stevens, 73 Barber Shop Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Sandra Hal, 958 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Leonard Tanksley, 958 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Elmer R. Cox, 237 Kenton Street, Bromley, KY 41016 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Margaret A. Cox, 174 Gibson Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joseph Matthew Siler, 101 Colonel Hollow Road, Rockholds, KY 40769 was appointed as Administrator over the estate of Johnny Wayne Siler, 136 Colonel Hollow Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Final Settlement

Estate of Margie A. Hall final settlement was approved and recorded in our office Dec. 12, 2017.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said Appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December 30, 2017.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY COUNTY DISTRICT AND CIRCUIT CLERK

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769