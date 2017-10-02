Posted On October 2, 2017 By Dean Manning

Corbin Independent Schools officials announced Monday that Corbin Middle School Assistant Principal Christi Lefevers has been selected to be the school’s new principal.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the school’s Site Based Decision Making Council selected Lefevers from among three candidates.

“She was a really good candidate,” said Cox, who sat in with the council and had a vote in the selection process.

Cox said Lefevers’ experience as a high school English teacher and as assistant principal at the middle school were among the things the council looked at and took into consideration.

Lefevers’ first day in the new position was Monday.

“I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it,” Lefevers said of walking into the school Monday as the principal.

“The job is still basically the same as the assistant principal’s position. It is about servant leadership. Asking the staff, “What can I do for you?”

“You could see this as a lot of pressure, but I am blessed to be surrounded by staff that gives 110 percent in whatever capacity,” Lefevers added. “That allows me to come around and ask, “What do you need?