











Lee Allen King, 39, of Hwy 1804 Williamsburg, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 12, 1979 in Jellico, TN.

Lee is preceded in death by a son, Zackary Ray King; father, Ben “Dude” Belew; and sister, April King.

He is survived by a son, Cameron Ray Gentry; daughter, Tilda Shiann Gentry; step-daughter, Naomi Gentry; mother of his children, Victoria Faye Gentry; mother, Tilda Hatfield Belew; brothers: Jimmy Lee King and wife Bonnie, General Ray King and Heather Moore, Ben Belew; sisters, Jackie Moses and Mario Whaley, Rebecca Hankins; family friends, Jerry Prewitt, Johmmy Quillen, Rocky and Darla Duncan; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 1 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Partin officiating.

Burial was held Saturday, February 2, in the Prewitt Cemetery (Lot Mud Creek Road) Williamsburg.

Pallbearers were Johmmy Quillen, Frankie Bolton, Daniel King, Sean Moses, Richie Malicoat and Rodney Malicoat

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.