Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Leamon Curtis Bolton, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at his home in Corbin.

Leamon was a U.S. Navy veteran having served in WWII.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an entrepreneur in various business ventures.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Bolton; parents Letcher and Bonnie Bolton; brother Clifford Bolton, sister Louise Berryman, and grandson Adam Brock Bolton.

Leamon is survived by his sons Leamon Ray Bolton and Glenn Bolton; daughters Terri Gallichio, Janis Davidson, Shirley Randolph, Linda Daugherty, Tracy Hatter, and Kay Daniels; brother Kenneth Bolton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, October 21, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial was in the McFarland Cemetery in West Corbin with military graveside honors by the American Legion.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.