BREAKING NEWS

Leaking 30-gallon container blamed for Thursday tractor trailer chemical leak in Williamsburg

A leaking 30-gallon container of Ridorust Preventor was the cause of a chemical leak in a Old Dominion tractor trailer Thursday evening in Williamsburg according to the Williamsburg Fire Department.

The chemical is a corrosive, acidic, organic propanetricarboxylic acid, said Williamsburg Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Todd.

“We only had three to five gallons on the ground. The rest had leaked out elsewhere,” Todd said.

The chemical leak was discovered Thursday between 6 – 6:30 p.m. at Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg, which prompted the evacuation of a one-tenth of a mile area from the Exit 11 southbound ramp west along Highway 92W to just passed Walmart.

The evacuation was a precautionary measure. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the roadway by Pilot Travel Center had re-opened again to traffic.

Williamsburg Fire and Rescue, Williamsburg Police Department, Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department, Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses, and Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Area 11 Manager Jerry Rains all assisted at the scene Thursday.

