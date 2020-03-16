









Leah Michelle Canada Byrns, age 41, of Plum Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born on October 10, 1978 in Somerset, Kentucky, to Arnold Lee and Bertha (Campbell) Canada. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha (Campbell) Canada and father-in-law, Barry Byrns. She was a member of Sanders Creek Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Byrns of Williamsburg; father, Arnold Canada of Williamsburg; brother, Brent Canada of Williamsburg; nephew, Brentlee Canada of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Faye Byrns of Corbin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Ron Mosher officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.