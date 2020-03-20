Leadership Kentucky Now Accepting BRIGHT KENTUCKY 2020 Applications











Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the second year of the BRIGHT Kentucky program.

BRIGHT Kentucky, coordinated by the Leadership Kentucky Foundation, Inc., is designed to build the capacity of next-generation leaders (average age 21-40) in the Appalachian region of Kentucky to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development. BRIGHT Kentucky engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from all sectors and regions to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

“The inaugural BRIGHT Kentucky program in 2019 far surpassed our expectations. The energy and enthusiasm of these young professionals is truly a BRIGHT light for the future of the Appalachian region,” said Janice Way, President of Leadership Kentucky.

In 2019, the ARC approved a $500,000 grant for the Leadership Kentucky Foundation to help create a new leadership program targeting young professionals in the Kentucky Appalachian region, named BRIGHT Kentucky. BRIGHT Kentucky is made possible by the ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation and others.

“BRIGHT Kentucky allowed me to expand my professional network throughout the Appalachia Kentucky region. BRIGHT has also been an immense professional development opportunity affording me the opportunity to reflect on my leadership style and to identify areas where I can grow my skills,” said Colby Kirk, graduate of BRIGHT 2019. “The people graduating from this program and the projects taking off have the power to change Eastern Kentucky forever.”

Sessions will be held from July-November in Somerset, Ashland, Pikeville, Berea, and Hazard.

Applications for the 2020 BRIGHT Kentucky program will be available online until April 24th, 2020 at leadershipky.org.

About Leadership Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky, created in 1984 as a non-profit educational organization, brings together a select group of people who possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments, and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. By fostering understanding of how the state’s issues are interconnected, and by forging new relationships among community and regional leaders, Leadership Kentucky graduates bring a fresh and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important participants in the unified effort to shape Kentucky’s future.The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians) and New Executives to Kentucky (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years). For more information, please visit leadershipky.org or email lky@leadershipky.org.