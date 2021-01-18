









Layton Jesse Owens, 68, husband of Janet Elizabeth Owens, was called home to Heaven on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was 68 years old.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 PM Wednesday, January 20, at Hart Funeral Home, followed by a Masonic service at the Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Layton’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.