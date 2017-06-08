By Teresa Brooks

Laymon L. Mayne, 85, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 in St. Petersburg, FL.

He was born on August 5, 1931 in Williamsburg, to the late Charles and Elva (Harp) Mayne.

Laymon was a proud veteran serving our country with the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War.

He spent his career as a barber shop owner/operator of Dan and Layman’s Barber Shop.

Laymon was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Joie Jeanette Mayne of Sebring, FL; daughter – Cathy Anderson (Richard) of West Bloomfield, MI; brothers – Charles Mayne Jr. and Johnny Mayne; sister – Charlene “Vonnie” Rogers.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Arloe Mayne and Carlos Mayne.

There was a funeral service on Thursday, June 8, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.

Interment took place immediately following service with military honors at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, FL.

Memorial donations may be made to Whispering Pines Baptist Church – Building Fund, 303 White Pine Dr., Sebring, FL 33872.

Funeral services were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, FL.

Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.