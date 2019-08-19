Lawsuit to force the demolition of dilapidated Corbin home dismissed











A lawsuit filed in February seeking to for the City of Corbin to demolish a dilapidated property on Phillips Lane has been settled.

According to an order filed in Whitley Circuit Court, the home at 811 Phillips Lane has been demolished and the lot cleaned and mowed as Circle Drive Realty, LLC had been seeking in the suit.

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website, Circle Driver Realty, LLC, is co-owned by local attorneys David O. Smith and Eric M. Dixon,

Smith who owned property across the street that he leases to a tenant, said previously that the property had been a blight for a number of years and he and other neighbors had contacted city officials multiple times about the condition, but had received no response.

In addition, he and other neighbors had contacted Jackie and Dan Rawlings, who are listed as the owners of the property according to the Whitley County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office, but nothing was done.

Smith said previously that the lawsuit was not a personal attack against the city or the property owners, but was the last resort in an attempt to resolve the matter.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said the property owner had the work completed to both parties’ satisfaction, rendering the lawsuit moot.