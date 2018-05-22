











Lawannia Arlene Johnson, 63, of Corbin passed away Monday, May 14, 2018.

Born August 9, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Hershel and Elmo Yonce.

She was a member of New Hope Community Church.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay C. Johnson, and her sister, Patricia Centers.

A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves behind two daughters: Sonja Scalf and husband James, and Brandi Wyatt; and four grandchildren: Cody McQueen, Jacob Scalf, Noah Hall, and Wyatt Taylor; sister, Norma Sizemore; two special long-time friends: Glenda Newsome and Linda Gail Sizemore, along with numerous other relatives and friends. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 18, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Delmon Sizemore officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.