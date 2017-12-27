











Lavada Mae Wilder, 40, of Towne Fork Lane, Williamsburg, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at her home.

She was born on September 6, 1977 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ancil Jones and Eva (Hayes) Jones.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Jones.

She enjoyed playing and watching her children play school sports and with each other.

She is survived by husband, Chester Wilder of Williamsburg; three children, Dalton Wilder, Zachery Wilder, and Hailey Wilder, all of Williamsburg; mother, Eva Jones of Rockholds; two sisters, Lois Vanover of Rockholds, and Milinda Lynch of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, December 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin Spires officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.