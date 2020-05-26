









Laurie Ann Blankenship Herndon, age 46, Alexis, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton, North Carolina. She was born March 28, 1974 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Lindsay Elmore Blankenship, and her mother, Viola Diane Drudy Blankenship.

She is survived by her husband, Elton Herndon; step-sons, Garrett Cole Herndon and Gabriel Aron Herndon; brother, Lindsay Blankenship; sister, Linda Oglesbee and husband, Roy; nephew, James Taylor; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.