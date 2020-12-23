Laurel, Whitley, Knox and Bell counties reported 128 total new COVID-19 cases Wednesday











The Laurel County Health Department announced 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 12 cases that came from a congregate setting. This brings the county’s total cases to 3,535.

There are currently 1,569 active cases, of which 39 are hospitalized. A total of 1,937 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 45 of the total active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 75.2.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 2,143 cases

There are currently 303 active cases, of which seven are hospitalized. A total of 1,820 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 20 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 93.8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new individual cases and one new long term care case Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of cases to 1,684.

There are currently 117 active individual cases and 15 active long term care cases, of which seven total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 52-84.

Bell County has reported 31 COVID-19 related fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Dec. 22. The deaths have all ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 66.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including four cases involving children. This brings the county’s total to 1,782 cases.

There are currently 224 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 67.9.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,953 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, and 26 new deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 250,280 COVID-19 cases and the death toll to 2,466.

Beshear said 1,644 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 413 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,314,833 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”

(Editor’s note: Due to the closure of local health departments for the Christmas holiday, the News Journal’s next COVID-19 update with be Dec. 28.)