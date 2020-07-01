Laurel, Whitley counties see new COVID-19 cases diagnosed Tuesday











Local COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Laurel County, which now has more than 100 cases, and in Whitley County, which has more than 25 cases.

The Laurel County Health Department announced Tuesday that there had been eight new cases of the coronavirus reported raising Laurel County’s total number of cases to 126.

The new cases include a 77-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, and a 23-month-old female, who is also being reported as recovered. The health department noted that sometimes probable cases may be newly reported and considered in recovery on the same day.

The health department also reported Tuesday that there are 15 newly recovered cases in Laurel County, which brings the total to 73 active cases out of which 10 people are undergoing hospital isolation, and 63 people are undergoing home isolation.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 104 cases reported there, including a third fatality, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the Laurel County cases, nine patients were under the age of 18, 26 patients were ages 18-30, 25 patients were ages 31-40, 16 patients were ages 41-50, 14 patients were ages 51-60, 23 patients were ages 61-70, seven patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

A total of 4,191 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of June 29.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced Monday that four new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, and Tuesday afternoon announced that there were two additional lab-confirmed cases raising the total number of cases in the county to 27 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 16 additional cases diagnosed. The Whitley County Health Department didn’t indicate in its release Monday or Tuesday how many active cases there are in the county or an age ranges on the newest cases.

So far, the majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the first 21 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, six patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, three patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

Bell County

Bell County was one of the last counties in the state to report a positive COVID-19 case with its first positive COVID-19 case reported on May 16.

On Monday, the Bell County Health Department reported its ninth total COVID-19 case, which involves a 73-year-old male, who is hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

There are two patients currently recovering at home, and six patients have already fully recovered.

Other cases

Knox County now has a total of 72 COVID-19 cases, including 47 patients at Christian Care Communities in Corbin, who recently tested positive for the virus.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County only reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported McCreary County’s 18th COVID-19 case early Saturday evening. This was the county’s fifth case since June 20.

Currently there are three active McCreary County cases, who are all self-isolating.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but the first 13 cases have all been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Statewide, there have been 15,642 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 565 deaths from the virus. At least 404,781 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,990 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.