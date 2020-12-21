Laurel, Whitley, Bell, Knox counties report total of 258 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday











The Laurel County Health Department has announced that 112 new COVID-19 cases have been reported between Saturday and Monday.

On Monday, 53 new cases were reported, 24 new cases Sunday, and 35 new cases Saturday. This brings the county’s total to 3,410.

There are currently 1,462 active cases, of which 35 are hospitalized. A total of 1,919 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 32 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.5.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department has announced that 66 new COVID-19 cases have been reported between Saturday and Monday.

On Monday, 23 new cases were reported, 19 new cases on Sunday, and 24 new cases Saturday. This brings the county’s total to 2,079.

There are currently 289 active cases, of which three are hospitalized. A total of 1,771 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 96.1.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department has announced 27 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday.

On Monday, nine new individual cases were reported, 10 new individual cases Sunday, and eight new cases Saturday. This brings the county’s total to 1,656.

There are currently 103 active individual cases and 15 active long term care cases, of which seven total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 59-84.

Bell County has reported 30 COVID-19 related fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Dec. 16. The deaths have all ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 68.0.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 53 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including nine cases involving children. A total of three of the new cases are from a congregated setting. This brings the county’s total to 1,725 cases.

There are currently 211 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 72.9.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,988 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, and 15 new deaths.

Beshear announced 1,765 new cases Sunday, and 26 new deaths. He announced 3,388 new cases Saturday and 27 new deaths.

This brings the state’s total to 244,297 COVID-19 cases and the death toll to 2,412.

Beshear said 1,580 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 411 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,276,375 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.