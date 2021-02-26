Laurel, Whitley, Bell and Knox counties all post COVID-19 incidence rates in the top 11 statewide Friday











Laurel, Bell, Knox and Whitley County’s COVID-19 incidence rates were all within the top 12 highest incidence rates in the state Friday.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 14 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,353.

There are currently 103 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,218 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

The Whitley County Health Department also announced Friday that it had given out a total of 286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 45.3, which was the fifth highest rate in the state Friday.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death Friday, but didn’t release any details about the new fatality.

The newest death raises the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 38 with the three prior most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The 37 previous deaths ranged in age from 56-96.

The Bell County Health Department also reported 10 new individual COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,748.

There are currently 102 active individual cases, of which six people are hospitalized.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 42.3, which was the seventh highest rate in the state Friday.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Friday that 17 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which include one case involving a child. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,128.

There are currently 97 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 39.0, which was the 11th highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state Friday.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead plans to issue a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 47.0, which was the fourth highest rate in the state Friday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,180 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 402,926.

Beshear reported 30 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,600.

Beshear said 818 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 218 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 34 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Caldwell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 248.8. Taylor County has the second highest rate at 59.9. Hickman County has the lowest incidence rate at 3.3.