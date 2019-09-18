Laurel Sheriff John Root named Sheriff of the Year











Laurel County Sheriff John Root has been recognized by his peers from across the commonwealth by being named the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Sheriff of the Year for 2019.

Root, who has served as sheriff in Laurel County since 2011, received the award during the association’s annual awards banquet in Bowling Green last Thursday.

Root said he is honored to bring the recognition that comes with this award to Laurel County, offering his thanks to each of the detectives, deputies, bailiffs, and staff members who work at his office.

In addition, Root offered his thanks to the residents of Laurel County for allowing him to serve as their sheriff.

Since taking office Root has declared a “War on Drugs” across the county, conducting multiple roundups of individuals accused of trafficking drugs.

Root has used money seized in drug-trafficking cases to fund the purchase of new cruisers for the department.

Root has established the special response unit (SWAT) team to answer violent calls and serve high risk warrants.

During Root’s tenure, the department has added two K-9 units.

Root has created a full-time drug interdiction unit at the department focused on drug trafficking.

Root has also established positions for an arson investigator, and a public affairs officer.