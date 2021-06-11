Laurel River Lake reopens Spillway Beach for swimming Friday











The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced Friday that Spillway Beach at Laurel River Lake is reopening today for swimming.

The Corps closed Spillway Beach June 4 due to E. coli detected in the water. Tests received late Thursday indicated conditions returned to acceptable levels.

“Public health and safety are always our main concerns, so we routinely take water samples at Corps of Engineers developed swimming areas,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager at Laurel River Lake and Lake Cumberland.

Friedman encourages everyone that visits the lake to have fun and be mindful of water safety. He added that the number one thing anyone can do to stay safe is to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

