Laurel Lake Spillway beach ‘officially’ opening Monday











The “Beach Is Temporarily Closed” sign has done little to discourage crowds of swimmers at the Laurel Lake Spillway beach as summer temperatures have heated in recent weeks.

As part of a phased approach for reopening recreation facilities following COVID-19 closures, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening additional Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky on Monday, June 29, including the Laurel Lake Spillway beach.

It’s important to note that some group picnic shelters have a maximum capacity in excess of the current social gathering limits, which may result in temporary lower capacity limits to stay within state or local gathering size restrictions. Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities in Tennessee reopened June 12, the Corps noted in a recent news release.

USACE reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.

This announcement applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the state of Kentucky, including those at Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, and Laurel River Lake.

State-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas at USACE Lakes have their own policies in place. The Nashville District recommends that the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.