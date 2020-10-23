Laurel, Knox Co. deputies seize pound of meth Thursday











A joint effort between Laurel and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies resulted in the arrest of three Louisville residents and the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine Thursday night.

Deandre M. Johnson, 30, Robert Bright, 26, and Bennasha K. Harris, 23, were arrested following the traffic stop on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy in north Corbin.

Laurel County Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies had received information and developed leads that the methamphetamine would be passing through Laurel County en route to Knox County.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., deputies stopped the white color Hyundai Sonata.

“Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle which gave them probable cause to search the vehicle,” Acciardo stated.

Inside the deputies located the plastic containing the meth, which Acciardo said was determined to be 90 percent pure.

“The deputies said it is unusual to find meth of that purity,” Acciardo said noting it was valued at approximately $25,000.

Johnson, Bright and Harris were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was also charged with being a fugitive out of Clinton County, Indiana. He was also served with multiple warrants out of Jefferson County District Court charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convict felon, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and failure to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court on two counts of possession of a handgun by a convict felling and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – cocaine.

Harris was also charged with being a fugitive out of Harrison County, Indiana.

The suspects were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Both Laurel County Sheriff John Root and Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith stated that drug investigations and arrests would continue in their counties.

Investigators included: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Richard Dalrymple, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Collett, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Taylor.