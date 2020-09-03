Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel deputies, Williamsburg Police seize marijuana, meth, cash Tuesday

Posted On 03 Sep 2020
What began as an investigation into a suspicious vehicle outside of a north Corbin business early Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man on drug trafficking charges and the seizure of a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and a duffle bag full of cash from a Williamsburg hotel room.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
