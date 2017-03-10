By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for four suspects in connection with the theft of more

than $15,000 from a local church’s checking account.

According to Sheriff John Root, the suspects are identified as 60-year-old David Hosey of Lexington, 50-year-old Leo Hull of Lexington, 47-year-old Mitchell Followell of Harrodsburg and 22-year-old Benjamin Knight of Dry Ridge.

Root stated that between March 3 and March 7, the four individuals allegedly attempted to cash counterfeit checks on the church’s account.

“An alert bank employee at 1st National Bank of London intercepted a large check before it was cashed, resulting in an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office,” Root stated adding that the suspects had previously withdrawn $15,327 from the account.

Each of the suspects faces charges of theft by deception, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree forgery and engaging in organized crime.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600. Callers may remain anonymous.