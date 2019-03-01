Laurel deputies searching for duo that robbed Love’s Friday













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the people involved in the robbery of Love’s truck stop in north Corbin Friday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the attempted shoplifting escalated to robbery when the male suspect allegedly struck the store manager with the minivan he was driving after the manager confronted them concerning shoplifting.

Acciardo said the incident occurred at approximately 6:25 a.m.

The male and female suspects allegedly left the store with electronic items and tools for which they had failed to pay.

The manager confronted the pair at their vehicle, identified as a green Chevrolet Uplander minivan with Kentucky license plate 355-WVA and a UK magnet on the back.

The male subject, who was driving the vehicle, fled the scene, striking the manager in the leg.

Upon leaving the parking lot, the van was seen traveling west on Ky. 770 toward Keavy.

A description of the van was broadcast to area law enforcement.

Deputy Shannon Jones located the vehicle a few minutes later at the intersection of Ky. 312 and Ky. 363, and gave chase.

The chase continued north on Ky. 363, turning onto Locust Grove Road and finally onto Dewberry Lane.

“The suspect vehicle nearly struck several children awaiting their school bus and travelled a short distance to where the roadway ends and fled on foot into the heavily wooded area there,” Acciardo stated

Deputies recovered the vehicle, but are continuing the search for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, (606) 878-7000, or send a personal message through the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous.